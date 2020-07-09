Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson, family members tests positive for COVID-19

Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson announced Wednesday that both he, his wife and brother have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Jackson said he and his wife are experiencing mild symptoms and have not required hospitalizations.

Jackson’s brother, however, is considered to be at-risk.

“Unfortunately, the virus has spread to my 55-year-old disabled brother and we are monitoring him very closely as he has several health-related vulnerabilities,” Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson, who has represented Leon County’s District 2 since 2016, added that he has provided all relevant contact information for tracing to the Florida Department of Health.

He urged the public to continue abiding by health guidelines.

“I cannot tell you when I have ever felt this ill for such an extended period of time,” Jackson said. “We are improving daily but everyone needs to be mindful of how debilitating this can be to the least among us…. like my own brother. We need to remain vigilant, take care and show respect for our friends and neighbors by using social distancing, practicing safe hygiene and wearing a mask when we’re out in public.”

Jackson has asked for privacy for both he and his family as they recover from “this awful, no-discrimination, and invisible enemy to ALL of our daily lives.”

Leon County issued a mask order for all residents inside of public places.

The order, however, does make exceptions for restaurants, children younger than six-years-old, public safety personnel, people exercising with respect for proper social distancing and those outdoors.

The mask order is one of several being challenged in court by Rep. Anthony Sabatini and Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power.

“Their vague Emergency Order 20-15 would result in arbitrary enforcement with abusive results against Floridians in the middle of a recession,” Sabatini tweeted. “No county should be able to fine $250 for not wearing a mask.”

Leon County has 1,954 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths as of the latest update.