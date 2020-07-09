Connect with us

Headlines Tallahassee

Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson, family members tests positive for COVID-19

Headlines Orlando

Orlando-area COVID-19 cases rise, but still trends downward

Headlines Tampa Bay

19 more dead from COVID-19 in Hillsborough County

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio won't support a second shutdown of Florida

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nikki Fried announces $100,000 Walmart Foundation grant to combat food insecurity

Headlines Jax

Duval, St. Johns counties set new COVID-19 positivity rate records
Image via PBS.

Headlines

Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson, family members tests positive for COVID-19

Jackson and his wife are recovering well, but they fear for his brother.

on

Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson announced Wednesday that both he, his wife and brother have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Jackson said he and his wife are experiencing mild symptoms and have not required hospitalizations.

Jackson’s brother, however, is considered to be at-risk.

“Unfortunately, the virus has spread to my 55-year-old disabled brother and we are monitoring him very closely as he has several health-related vulnerabilities,” Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson, who has represented Leon County’s District 2 since 2016, added that he has provided all relevant contact information for tracing to the Florida Department of Health.

He urged the public to continue abiding by health guidelines.

“I cannot tell you when I have ever felt this ill for such an extended period of time,” Jackson said. “We are improving daily but everyone needs to be mindful of how debilitating this can be to the least among us…. like my own brother. We need to remain vigilant, take care and show respect for our friends and neighbors by using social distancing, practicing safe hygiene and wearing a mask when we’re out in public.”

Jackson has asked for privacy for both he and his family as they recover from “this awful, no-discrimination, and invisible enemy to ALL of our daily lives.”

Leon County issued a mask order for all residents inside of public places.

The order, however, does make exceptions for restaurants, children younger than six-years-old, public safety personnel, people exercising with respect for proper social distancing and those outdoors.

The mask order is one of several being challenged in court by Rep. Anthony Sabatini and Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power.

“Their vague Emergency Order 20-15 would result in arbitrary enforcement with abusive results against Floridians in the middle of a recession,” Sabatini tweeted. “No county should be able to fine $250 for not wearing a mask.”

Leon County has 1,954 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths as of the latest update.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After his time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

School reopening plans due within three weeks