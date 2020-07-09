Meet Julie Jenkins, a Democrat running for House District 60

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

Today’s feature: Julie Jenkins, a Democratic candidate for House District 60.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

I am running for the safety and health of our children and community, our future. Protect the priorities of working families against the demands of special interests.

Education background?

Saint Leo University, BA Political Science.

What was your first job?

Working a snack bar at a bowling alley.

Significant other? Kids?

Husband, Dan of 30 years. 2 kids; one just graduated from UF this past year and other one at U of Miami is a junior. Two fur babies both rescues, Mika, a husky and Johnny Cash, a pug with a lot of attitude.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

Spoke to many people in the party and of course family and friends.

Who do you count on for advice?

Peggy Land.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

Mom. No explanation needed there! 🙂

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Buddy MacKay.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

I think a lot of people run for office for the right reasons and then both sides go to their corners. If you are running for office don’t forget why you started! Stay at the table and make the hard decisions! That is why you were elected in the first place!

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

I work for the people of District 60 and will show up everywhere and be accessible to your needs and issues. For example, protecting pre-existing conditions, expanding Medicaid and lowering prescription drug prices. Fund our schools and pay our teachers at a level of importance they hold in our society. Ensure our environmental needs as this is the economic driver in FL- Clean Air and Water! I will STAY at the table to resolve our issues!

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

All For Transportation (AFT) Hillsborough County voted overwhelmingly over 60% for AFT. This would solve congestion, urban sprawl, create access to job markets and mitigate pollution and other environmental concerns.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

Stop preempting our community like with AFT (transportation) and tree ordinances!

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Lawton Chiles.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

Make Amendment 4 CLEAR.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Yes.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

Tampa Bay Times.

Where do you get your political news?

Tampa Bay Times, Florida Politics.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

@jenkinsforFl

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

People over Politics.

Hobbies?

Reading, bike riding, visiting our Florida Springs…..Cliff diving.

Favorite sport and sports team?

University of Florida Basketball.