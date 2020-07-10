Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough deputy arrested and fired after pointing a gun at a restrained suspect's head

Headlines Jax

St. Johns County commissioner fights for life against coronavirus

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Teachers union calls for federal funds to safely open schools, targets Marco Rubio

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Lee Mangold, a Democrat running for House District 28

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Randy Fine confronts Marcie Adkins over campaign manager's criminal past

Headlines RNC

COVID-19, cash woes plague Republican National Convention planning
Stock image via Adobe.

Headlines

Hillsborough deputy arrested and fired after pointing a gun at a restrained suspect’s head

The deputy’s colleagues turned him in.

on

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested and fired after pointing a gun at a suspect’s head and threatening to take his life, Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Friday.

Sgt. Janak Amin responded to a call at the intersection of N. Nebraska Ave. and E. Annie Street where a detainee at the Hillsborough County detention center was inadvertently transported to a health care facility.

Law enforcement officers approached the man and had him restrained. The man initially refused to identify himself.

That’s when Chronister said Amin pointed his service weapon at the suspect’s head and threatened to shoot him if he did not give his identity.

“Sgt. Amin’s actions, the violation of public trust and dishonoring of his oath to serve and protect is despicable,” Chronister said.

“There is no question, this incident is detestable and not representative of who we are as a law enforcement agency,” Chronister added.

Colleagues intervened in the situation and were able to de-escalate, Chronister said. The suspect later identified himself.

It was those law enforcement officers who informed supervisors of Amin’s actions, a move Chronister credits to the agency’s recent retraining on holding colleagues accountable to department standards.

“He is entitled to the same protections and rights as any victim,” Chronister reminded.

Amin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He worked for the sheriff’s office for 21 years. He was arrested just moments before Chronister’s press conference announcing the incident.

 

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

School reopening plans due within three weeks