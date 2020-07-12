Connect with us

Charlie Crist, NASA host talk for Pinellas students

Astronaut Mike Fincke will tell kids about his time in space

on

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and NASA are giving Pinellas County students a view of outer space.

Crist, who represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District, will host a virtual town hall for Pinellas students with astronaut Mike Fincke and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine on Monday.

The town hall will take place from 11 a.m. and will last an hour, and students will have an opportunity to learn about recent developments in STEM and the Artemis Generation at NASA. NASA is currently gearing up to send manned missions to the moon and to Mars.

Fincke, 53 years old, flew on one Space Shuttle mission and served two tours at the International Space Station totaling 381.6 days. 

Only one American — Scott Kelly — has spent more time in space than Fincke.

Bridenstine, a former U.S. Rep. from Oklahoma’s 1st congressional district, is the first elected official to be named NASA administrator. 

Monday’s conversation will be hosted via Webex, and students are asked to send their questions to HQ-Virtual@mail.nasa.gov with the subject line: “Astronaut Q.” 

Submissions must include the full name, grade, and school. 

Questions must be submitted by 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12. 

Spencer Fordin

