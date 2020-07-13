HD 120 candidate Jim Mooney says he’s ready to ‘rebuild’ Florida’s economy next Session

Connect with us

Mooney’s new ad focuses on the impact of the novel coronvirus outbreak.

Republican candidate Jim Mooney is out with a new campaign ad, highlighting his focus on building the state’s economy back up following the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mooney is one of four candidates competing for the open House District 120 seat.

“There’s just one way to rebuild after a crisis: roll up your sleeves and get to work,” Mooney says to begin the ad. The 30-second spot then transitions to a narrator.

“As Islamorada Mayor, conservative Jim Mooney helped us rebuild after Hurricane Irma. In Tallahassee, he’ll help Gov. [Ron] DeSantis rebuild our economy. Jim Mooney will stand with President [Donald] Trump, stop efforts to defund our police and focus on safely reopening. Conservative Jim Mooney: ready to rebuild.”

“Ready to work!” Mooney exclaims to end the ad.

Mooney remains serving on the Islamorada Council following his mayoral tenure, representing Seat 3. He’s competing against Rhonda Rebman Lopez and Alexandria Suarez for the GOP nomination in HD 120.

Mooney has placed second in the race in terms of money raised. He’s added nearly $100,000 and has almost $86,000 in cash on hand.

Lopez, however, has been among the best fundraisers of any House candidate in the state. She’s pulled in around $230,000 in outside money and pitched in $35,000 in self-loans to help make up for the fundraising lull during the coronavirus outbreak. Lopez has nearly $220,000 remaining in her war chest going forward.

Mooney has been able to court major party support in recent weeks. Holly Raschein, who is being forced to vacate HD 120 due to term limits, has endorsed Mooney as her preferred successor.

Raschein, in fact, appears in Rooney’s new spot as a way to highlight her choice in the race.

Republican Sen. Anitere Flores, whose Senate District 39 covers much of the same territory as HD 120, is also backing Mooney. The district covers Monroe County as well as parts of southern Miami-Dade County.

Suarez has trailed both of her Republican rivals in money raised. She’s added just over $48,000 so far and has just under $40,000 still on hand.

Clint Barras, the lone Democrat in the race, has collected just over $24,000 and has a little over $18,000 still available.

Barras will face the winner of the Aug. 18 Republican primary in the general election.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics.

