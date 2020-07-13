Florida doctors recommend Tina Polsky in SD 29

The Florida Medical Association’s political action committee (FMA PAC) is backing Democratic Rep. Tina Polsky in her bid to swap to the Senate.

Polsky is competing to replace Sen. Kevin Rader, who declined to run for a second term in Senate District 29. She’s battling former Rep. Irv Slosberg for the Democratic nomination.

“The FMA PAC is honored to endorse Rep. Tina Polsky for Senate District 29,” said FMA PAC President Doug Murphy.

“We have worked with Tina during her time in the House and are impressed with her dedication to her constituents. We look forward to continuing to work with her to address the health care needs of Floridians while she serves in the Senate.”

The FMA is one of the state’s largest pro-medicine groups and represents medical and osteopathic physicians throughout Florida. The group’s political arm was set up in 1974 and offers endorsements to members of both parties.

Polsky leads the SD 29 contest in cash on hand as of June 26. Slosberg has put in $135,000 of his own money in the race, but has burned through much of that as well. Polsky has more than $120,000 available between her campaign and PC accounts. Slosberg, meanwhile, has just over $78,000 remaining.

“Making sure that doctors and all medical professionals have the resources they need to fight back against the spread of COVID-19 is critical,” Polsky added in a Monday statement.

“In the State Senate, I’ll be a strong advocate for these frontline heroes putting themselves at risk on a daily basis to take care of all Floridians. Public health is not about partisanship — it’s about science and compassion. I look forward to promoting both.”

First-time candidate Brian Andrew Norton has filed for the seat as a Republican as well.

The district leans Democratic, giving the Democratic primary winner an edge come November. SD 29 spans parts of Palm Beach County including South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington. The district also dips into Broward County.