Jacksonville passes 13K coronavirus cases, First Coast exceeds 17K

Jacksonville cruised past the 13,000 mark for coronavirus cases while the five-county First Coast region exceeded 17,000 cases, according to Florida Department of Health data released Monday.

Jacksonville now has 13,370 cases of COVID-19 as of the end of Sunday, up by 506 cases over Saturday’s 12,864. Jacksonville also added three new deaths for a total of 84.

Jacksonville’s positive test rate stayed relatively low at 11.2% Sunday, the second day in a row positivity rates dropped to near 10%.

Jacksonville’s coronavirus testing centers are also coming under control with three new sites opened this month. On Jacksonville’s website Monday, city officials said there were no lines or waits at four different free testing locations, including the Lot J site at TIAA Bank Field where long lines of cars caused some people to wait for hours before getting a test in late June and into July.

Elsewhere in Northeast Florida, St. Johns County added 69 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday arriving at a total of 1,905. St. Johns also saw a drop in positive test rates, falling to 5.9% Sunday, the lowest rate since early June in that county.

Clay County added 49 new cases of the illness, increasing to 1,557 Sunday. Nassau County increased by 22 Sunday and Baker County jumped by 13.

Across the First Coast there were 652 new cases of coronavirus recorded Sunday arriving at a total of 17,553. A total of 138 people have died from the illness and there have been 716 hospitalizations in the region.

Across Florida, 282,435 people have tested positive as of Sunday, 4,277 have died and 18,498 have been hospitalized.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.