Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville passes 13K coronavirus cases, First Coast exceeds 17K

Headlines South Florida

COVID-19 data in South Florida show signs of stabilization, but positivity rates remain high

Headlines SW Florida

Case loads blast upward in Southwest Florida where 50 died with COVID-19 in a week's time

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas COVID-19 positivity rate back below 10%, but cases continue to surge

Federal Headlines

Sanctions from Communist China won't silence Marco Rubio's criticisms

Headlines Orlando

High testing effort yields high virus confirmations in Central Florida
A $63 million 'innovation corridor' could be coming downtown. (Image via Jacksonville Business Journal)

Headlines

Jacksonville passes 13K coronavirus cases, First Coast exceeds 17K

Positivity rates, however, are on the decline.

on

Jacksonville cruised past the 13,000 mark for coronavirus cases while the five-county First Coast region exceeded 17,000 cases, according to Florida Department of Health data released Monday.

Jacksonville now has 13,370 cases of COVID-19 as of the end of Sunday, up by 506 cases over Saturday’s 12,864. Jacksonville also added three new deaths for a total of 84.

Jacksonville’s positive test rate stayed relatively low at 11.2% Sunday, the second day in a row positivity rates dropped to near 10%.

Jacksonville’s coronavirus testing centers are also coming under control with three new sites opened this month. On Jacksonville’s website Monday, city officials said there were no lines or waits at four different free testing locations, including the Lot J site at TIAA Bank Field where long lines of cars caused some people to wait for hours before getting a test in late June and into July.

Elsewhere in Northeast Florida, St. Johns County added 69 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday arriving at a total of 1,905.  St. Johns also saw a drop in positive test rates, falling to 5.9% Sunday, the lowest rate since early June in that county.

Clay County added 49 new cases of the illness, increasing to 1,557 Sunday. Nassau County increased by 22 Sunday and Baker County jumped by 13.

Across the First Coast there were 652 new cases of coronavirus recorded Sunday arriving at a total of 17,553. A total of 138 people have died from the illness and there have been 716 hospitalizations in the region.

Across Florida, 282,435 people have tested positive as of Sunday, 4,277 have died and 18,498 have been hospitalized.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No school choice: Schools must open for fall semester