Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

DBPR order closing bars covers American Legion, VFW locations

Corona Economics Headlines

Gas prices stall in Florida over the past week

Corona Economics Headlines

After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

Corona Economics Headlines

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Corona Economics Headlines

Fuzzy math: How did the Black Republican Caucus of Florida snag a PPP loan?

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida lawmaker calls for political organizations to return PPP dollars
Image via Department of Florida VFW

Corona Economics

DBPR order closing bars covers American Legion, VFW locations

An amended order on July 1 shuttered many Florida social clubs.

on

Among the bars and social clubs shuttered during the pandemic, Florida closed down American Legion and VFW locations statewide.

In what’s still the biggest step back from a phased reopening, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation on June 26 suspended on-premises alcohol consumption at Florida bars.

An amended order issued on July 1 makes clear that doesn’t just shut down late-night bars popular with college kids. It also impacts veteran-friendly drinking holes around the state, the kind where officials often visit to issue awards for active and retired soldiers living in the state.

“DBPR has elected to enforce closure of private social clubs, lodges, fraternal groups, benevolent associations, American Legions, and VFWs to prevent social gatherings and the transmission of COVID-19,” wrote Michael Johnston, Deputy Secretary of Business Regulation, in an email distributed to affected organizations.

The Department of Florida VFW, a nonprofit organization, shared the explanation on its Facebook page last week. The opinion drew an expected level of pushback.

“All of the veterans fought at one time or another for our freedom, yet our state is taking that away from them,” wrote Sandy Kveton, of Sebastian. “It’s a person Choice to enter a VFW or an American Legion when they are open…well it should be anyway.”

Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears the say of the amended order wrote on Twitter he didn’t want confusion over the state’s direction. The amendment sought “to remove any ambiguity for bar & restaurant owners as well as local law enforcement as to what is temporarily to remain closed.”

The same order making clear VFWs and American Legion chapters can’t stay open makes clear many restaurants can still keep serving drinks at tables and bar tops. Even cigar bars can still keep the taps flowing if they enforce social distancing and keep drink consumption on premises. Night clubs remain closed down.

Establishments can also serve up sealed drinks to go, even bars that don’t sell food. They just can’t serve up drinks on site.

Notably, the often older clientele toasting at VFWs faces greater risk from the COVID-19 pandemic than young demographics typically. While those age 65 and older comprise roughly 14% of all COVID-19 cases in Florida, that demographic makes up 83% of deaths of individuals with the disease.

The state started cracking down on drinking establishments shortly after a new surge in COVID-19 cases began within the state of Florida. Health officials since then sounded alarms South Florida has become the newest epicenter for the pandemic in the U.S.

In this article:
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

New York to issue $2,000 fines to traveling Floridians who fail to provide contact information.