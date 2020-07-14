Connect with us

Leo Valentin hits CD 7 airwaves with ad pledging to drain the swamp

Scott Franklin hits Ross Spano over illegal campaign contributions in CD 15 GOP feud

Charlie Crist raises $300K in Q2, has $3.1M on hand

John Rutherford's reelection hopes backed up by $700K on hand

Dane Eagle's first TV ad draws contrast to untested self-funders

Belleview Mayor backs Kat Cammack for CD 3
Screen shot from TV commercial "New Generation" for Leo Valentin.

Leo Valentin hits CD 7 airwaves with ad pledging to drain the swamp

Valentin is claiming the Make America Great Again lane.

on

Republican Leo Valentin is striking first on the Central Florida TV battlefield with his first commercial blaming American chaos on “extreme liberals” and vowing to stand with President Donald Trump if elected in Florida’s 7th Congressional District.

Valentin, an Orlando radiologist, is seeking to establish himself in the Make America Great Again lane, in a three-way battle for the August 18 Republican primary for a shot at Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

On Tuesday he is launching a TV commercial, a 30-second spot called “New Generation,” which seeks to raise dire warnings about career politicians and extreme liberals and pledges to be part of a new generation of conservative Republicans ready to come to Trump’s aid in draining the swamp.

He’s running in CD 7, which covers Seminole County and parts of northern, eastern, and central Orange County. He’s up against financier Richard Goble of Longwood and businessman Yukong Zhao of Orlando.

The first Valentin TV commercial opens showing a bank of TV monitors displaying a mix of changing images of violent protests in the streets, COVD-19 deaths, stock market reports, and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of “The Squad,” Democratic House members known for their far-left progressive stances, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

As the narrator warns about them, the monitors start flipping to show Valentin standing before American flags.

“Across America, chaos, fueled by extreme liberals with a radical agenda that weakens our country,” the narrator declares as the commercial begins. “We need a new generation of Republican leaders that can make America great again.”

The video then cuts to Valentin walking down what looks like a health care facility hallway, as he decries “career politicians just don’t get it.”

The video then shows him strolling with his family as he continues.

“They suck up to special interests and ignore hard-working families like ours. I’m Dr. Leo Valentin. I’ll stand with President Trump and take on the career politicians and drain the swamp.”

Written By
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

