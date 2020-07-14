COVID-19, Republican National Convention concerns loom large in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry emerged from quarantine via a video in a tweet Monday night.

Brandishing a skateboard, the Mayor said he “was ready to cruise.”

While Curry appears to have Tony Hawked his way around the virus itself, many in Jacksonville aren’t so lucky.

Tuesday’s positive test rate, based on tests processed Monday, soared back to 16.5%, after a few days closer to the 10% mark. Expanded testing continues to drive both a lot of tests and a high rate of positives showing the ineffable nature of this pandemic.

The convergence of COVID-19 cases and a Republican National Convention relocation that no one outside of Florida, including the President, seems enthusiastic about, makes for a twisty, turny narrative for the Mayor, who is also the RNC host committee co-chair.

Despite this, Curry projected confidence in his return to City Hall Tuesday, including saying that fundraising for the event was

“strong … definitely in the tens of millions.”

National press had reported fundraising troubles, and it will remain to be seen if Curry’s assurances tamp down those reports.

Questions also emerged about whether the RNC itself could happen, with the Mayor noting that there are “many weeks until the date of the convention.”

“We continue to monitor community spread,” Curry said, warning about “lockdowns” and “negative impacts of these shutdowns.”

“Every hospital has contingency plans,” Curry said, noting that in the event of “a rise in COVID positive patients, they’re ready to take action.”

“We are monitoring the situation, will act accordingly,” Curry advised, with other comments denoting the balancing act between the Mayor’s often mask-averse base and the public health crisis.

The Mayor, when asked about various state and national politicians that have flouted his indoor mask order in the last week alone, did not defend the seemingly toothless edict, but instead urged media toward self-reflection.

“Check yourself on the shaming of people and the blasting of people on social media,” Curry advised. “People shaming each other. I don’t think that’s helpful.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence, along with Rep. Cord Byrd, were each photographed in recent days not wearing masks inside.

DeSantis gave a press conference at JAXPORT. Meanwhile Pence was at a supporter event Saturday, with Byrd and others who were exposed to a COVID-19 positive lobbyist at a fundraiser event in Ponte Vedra were on hand.

The venue, said a senior staffer, was set up with “social distancing squares,” which satisfied the administration.