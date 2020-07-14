COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths rise in Central Florida

A two-day reprieve from reports of increasing hospitalizations and deaths associated with the new coronavirus in Central Florida ended with Tuesday’s state report showing another grim day across greater Orlando.

The latest reports from the Florida Department of Health recorded 14 new COVID-19 deaths across the six county region, including six confirmed in Osceola County since the previous report Monday.

The report also showed 62 people across Central Florida newly hospitalized from COVID-19, including 17 in Brevard County and 14 in Orange County. That’s the highest number of new hospital admissions seen since 63 reported on Saturday. The two reports in between listed 15 and 30 new hospitalizations.

The previous two days, only two and four deaths were reported.

But the longer-term trends are clear and bleak for the coronavirus outbreak across Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Lake counties.

Over the past week, the rolling seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths in Central Florida rose from just under three per day on July 8 to more than 10 per day with Tuesday’s report.

The rolling seven-day average for hospital admissions across Central Florida began rising significantly after June 30. On that day, the region had averaged about 16 new COVID-19 hospital patient admissions per day for the previous week. With Tuesday’s report the seven-day average had climbed to 43.

The same trends are being seen statewide, as Florida health officials confirmed at least 133 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a record daily report for the state. The Department of Health and Division of Emergency Management’s Tuesday morning report shows a net increase of 132 resident fatalities and one non-resident fatality, bringing those death tolls to 4,409 and 105. The previous record mortality in a single report was 120, reached Thursday.

Statewide, Florida’s seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations began rising after June 7, when the state had been averaging 107 admissions per day for COVID-19. On Tuesday that average was 351. Likewise, the numbers of fatalities statewide began rising after June 27 when the state’s rolling seven-day average was 35 per day. On Tuesday Florida had averaged 81 deaths per day over the previous week.

The overall numbers for new cases reported Tuesday were lower than the previous few days, but then so were the numbers of new coronavirus test results returned to authorities.

Central Florida’s overall positive-test rate moved up to just under 10%, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

In Orange County, 440 new COVID-19 cases were logged in Tuesday’s report, compared with Monday’s. Orange’s positive-test rate fell below 10% for the first time in more than three weeks, to 9.4% for the 4,234 test results that were returned Monday. In Orange, 14 COVID-19 patients were newly admitted to hospitals and two died of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s state reports.

In Volusia County, 191 new cases were reported Tuesday, above what was logged in Monday’s report. Only 6.6% of 2,244 new test results came back positive on Monday. In Volusia, eight people were newly admitted to hospitals for treatment for COVID-19. The county recorded no new deaths in the latest state report.

In Lake County, 138 new cases were logged Tuesday, compared with Monday’s tally. Lake received 917 new test results on Monday, and 12.7% were positive, the highest positive-test rate seen in more than a week. Lake saw four new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals, yet no fatalities.

In Osceola County, 133 new cases were reported on Tuesday, compared with Monday. Osceola saw 13.4% of 1,740 fresh test results returned positive Monday. In Osceola, 13 COVID-19 patients were newly admitted to hospitals, and six people were reported to have died of COVID-19.

In Seminole County, just 70 new cases were reported Tuesday compared with Monday, the lowest one-day total of new cases the county has recorded in nearly a month. Seminole also only received 711 new tests back Monday, fewer than half what had been received the day before. Only 9.3% of the new results were positive for the coronavirus. Seminole saw six new patients admitted to hospitals and reported one fatality in Tuesday’s report.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, consider a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state, and they only include single-day data; therefore, some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.