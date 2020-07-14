Connect with us

2020

Amy Pope Wells has $150K banked ahead of CD 3 primary

2020 Headlines

Florida Family Action endorses Byron Donalds in CD 19

2020 Headlines

Scott Franklin hits Ross Spano over illegal campaign contributions in CD 15 GOP feud

2020 Headlines

Leo Valentin hits CD 7 airwaves with ad pledging to drain the swamp

2020

Charlie Crist raises $300K in Q2, has $3.1M on hand

2020 Headlines

John Rutherford's reelection hopes backed up by $700K on hand

2020

Amy Pope Wells has $150K banked ahead of CD 3 primary

She had $10K on hand three months ago.

on

Amy Pope Wells finished the second quarter with more than $150,000 in the bank as the packed Republican primary for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District approaches.

Wells raised more than $160,000 in the final 10 days of the April through June reporting period. The flurry of contributions is nearly triple the $57,000 Wells had raised through March 31.

“I am excited that my pro-Trump, Conservative message is resonating with voters and donors. We have built a formidable grassroots campaign that will have the resources to win,” Wells said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing our strong fundraising, spreading our Conservative message and finishing strong next month.”

Wells’ campaign credits conservative spending for the six-figure war chest five weeks out from the primary election.

Wells’ full finance report was not viewable on the Federal Elections Commission website as of Tuesday afternoon. However, Wells had about $10,000 in the bank at the end of the first quarter, indicating her campaign balance netted up by about $140,000 in Q2.

Her second-quarter haul is substantially more competitive than her past fundraising reports.

At the end of the first quarter, a half dozen candidates in the 10-person field had crossed the six-figure mark — and many of them entered the race after current U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho officially announced he would not seek reelection.

Wells, who lives in Clay County, does have roots within the North Central Florida district and is no stranger to GOP politics.

A small-business owner and former Chair of the Clay County Chamber of Commerce, she was tapped by President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in 2017 to serve on a committee that supports the United States-Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders.

Also in 2017, then-Gov. Rick Scott appointed her to the Clay County Development Authority. She later served as co-Chair of the Women’s Coalition in support of then-gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

Among her backers are Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, Jacksonville City Council President Aaron Bowman and Jacksonville City Councilwoman Randy DeFoor.

Wells faces Kat CammackRyan ChamberlinTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe Dallas MilladoGavin RollinsJames St. GeorgeJudson SappDavid Theus on the primary ballot.

As of Tuesday, none of the other candidates had previewed their second-quarter fundraising numbers.

Sapp and St. George were out front at the end of the first quarter, though each has pumped their campaign account with six figures in candidate loans. Cammack was No. 3 with about $166,000 in the bank.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

New York to issue $2,000 fines to traveling Floridians who fail to provide contact information.