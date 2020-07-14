Connect with us

'Definitely transmitters': Jane Castor rejects Gov. DeSantis claim children are not 'vectors of transmission'

“I can’t see anyone forcing classrooms full of 30 children.”

on

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wants school reopening decisions to happen at the local level.

Speaking on CNN Tuesday morning, Castor addressed worries Gov. Ron DeSantis is basing reopening decisions on scientifically unproven claims that children are not “vectors of transmission.”

“I can’t see anyone forcing classrooms full of 30 children that, as the science indicates, are definitely transmitters of a number of different viruses,” Castor said.

Castor, however, refused to take the bait from interviewer Poppy Harlow, who was clearly looking for Castor to take the opportunity to bash her state’s Governor.

Harlow asked whether she was concerned about DeSantis dismissing concerns about viral spread in schools.

“Are you concerned that it doesn’t appear that the Governor of your state is fully aware of how much is unknown about how children can transmit this?”

Castor initially demurred, pointing instead to local decision-making, before Harlow interrupted to expound on her question.

“Doesn’t it matter when you have the Governor of your state saying something that is patently just not based in science?”

“Yes, of course it matters,” Castor said.

Still, she looked instead toward national policymakers.

“Look at all the misinformation that’s going on nationally with this pandemic,” Castor said. “We need to get back to making decisions that are based on the data.”

Castor said left to the locals, “those decisions will be made on the science.”

That may be difficult to achieve in a state where the current state guidance requires school districts to open for the full five-day school week with plans in place for full reopening. Though the state guidance does allow parents to continue with distance learning if they choose.

As the Mayor of Tampa, Castor does not have the direct authority to affect school decisions, that authority lies with the county School Board. However, she does have something of a bully pulpit from which to affect local decision-making.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

