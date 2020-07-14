Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County posts record number of vote-by-mail ballots for August primary

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Governor sold First Lady on sending their hypothetically school-aged kids back to the classroom

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nikki Fried takes to national media, says Floridians believe Gov. DeSantis 'never cared about them'

Corona Economics Headlines

Slight gains in optimism for small businesses amid coronavirus resurgence

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Candidate Michael Weinstein embroiled in controversy, scandals

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 7.14.20: Stone free — whistleblowers — more testing — Rubio sanctioned — sharing intel
Julie Marcus mailing out the ballots for the August primaries.

Headlines

Pinellas County posts record number of vote-by-mail ballots for August primary

Likely a result of a surging pandemic, 321,952 mail-in ballots went out this week.

on

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office sent out a record number of vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters this week, Supervisor Julie Marcus announced Tuesday.

The record-breaking 321,952 ballots for the bulk send out are for the August 18 Primary Election. 

In total, Pinellas County has mailed 326,036 for the primary election, not including ballots picked up at the Supervisor of Elections’ office. Of those sent out, the ballots account for 117,196 Republican voters, 136,484 Democratic voters and 72,356 no party-affiliated or third party voters. Although Florida is a closed primary state, non-affiliated voters can still cast a vote in non-partisan races, like school board and judicial races, or in races where the primary opened because members from only one party were appearing on the ballot.

The previous record for bulk ballot mailing occurred in the 2016 Presidential Election, with 262,242 ballots sent out. 

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Pinellas County is 5 p.m. August 8. 

The record is likely fueled by rising concerns about in-person voting as the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the state an in Pinellas County. As of Tuesday morning, Pinellas County had recorded 11,754 cases and continues to see upwards of 300 new cases per day.

Democrats have been pushing for a vote-by-mail-only election, though Republicans, spurred by President Donald Trump‘s contention that such an election would breed voter fraud, largely reject the idea. That’s despite Republicans historically holding an advantage in vote-by-mail turnout.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

New York to issue $2,000 fines to traveling Floridians who fail to provide contact information.