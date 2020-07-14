Personnel note: Holland & Knight taps former Under Secretary Frank Sánchez to manage international trade practice

Holland & Knight has tapped former Under Secretary of Commerce Frank Sánchez to co-chair the firm’s International Trade Practice.

Sánchez was formerly in charge of the International Trade Administration from 2010 to 2013.

He’ll split his time between the firm’s Washington D.C. and Tampa offices.

Prior to joining Holland & Knight, Sánchez was the chairman and CEO of CNS Global Advisors, providing strategic advice to companies and governments looking to expand in or resolve issues in foreign markets.

“Francisco has a long and distinguished career in the public and private sectors and understands global trade issues at a level that will add materially to our existing depth in the space,” said Jose Sirven, leader of Holland & Knight’s Business Section. “Given the importance of trade in the current and future global economy, his experience will be increasingly valuable not only to clients that have trade and supply chain needs, but also to our international law firm partners whose clients require U.S.-based trade assistance.”

Former President Barack Obama appointed Sánchez to Under Secretary for international trade in 2009. In that roll, Sánchez led the International Trade Administration in its efforts to improve the global business environment by helping U.S. businesses compete abroad.

During President Bill Clinton’s administration, Sánchez served as the assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Prior to that, he served in the White House as a special assistant to Clinton and chief of staff to the Special Envoy to the Americas.

“Over the years, I’ve had the good fortune of building relationships with and have worked closely with many Holland & Knight lawyers. We have worked together on interesting and complex trade and international business matters for clients,” Sánchez said.

“International trade is shifting in challenging and often unpredictable ways due to the pandemic, new government trade policies and priorities, and new thinking on how best to manage supply chains. Holland & Knight clients can expect to have an advantage in the marketplace due to the comprehensive team we have and continue to assemble, which includes world-class policy, advocacy, compliance and litigation professionals. ”

Sánchez earned his law degree from Florida State University College of Law and his undergraduate degree from Florida State University. He also received a Master’s degree from Harvard University Kennedy School of Government.

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with more than 1,400 lawyers and other professionals at 27 offices throughout the world. The firm handles litigation, business, real estate and governmental law.