Equality Florida Action PAC endorses Javier Estevez in HD 105

Equality Florida Action PAC is throwing its support behind Javier Estevez in the Democratic primary for House District 105.

The organization supports LGBTQ candidates as well as candidates who back LGBTQ equality.

Estevez advanced to the HD 105 general election in 2018, losing the open seat by just 417 votes to Republican candidate Ana Maria Rodriguez.

“Javier has been working for years on the frontlines and focusing on the issues that matter most to the voters of House District 105. In the Florida Legislature, we know he’ll continue that fight,” said Equality Florida Senior Political Director Joe Saunders.

“As an out and proud LGBTQ candidate, Javier brings an experience and authenticity we need more of in Tallahassee. We need a Florida where every family, regardless of who you are or who you love, has the same chances at success. In the race for Florida House District 105, Equality Florida Action PAC, our members, and our voters are all in for Javier Estevez — Florida’s next LGBTQ state lawmaker.”

Saunders is a former member of the House as well, representing District 49 from 2012 to 2014.

Rep. Rodriguez is now seeking a Senate seat after just one term in the House, leaving the HD 105 seat open once again. Estevez is battling immigration attorney Maureen Porras for the Democratic nomination.

“As a member of the LGBTQ community, I’m humbled to receive the support of Equality Florida Action PAC and even more motivated to do the hard work of winning protections for our families. Whether it’s fighting to end discrimination, addressing income inequality, or addressing Miami-Dade’s affordability crisis, I’m ready to do the work to make the lives of my constituents better,” Estevez said.

Porras has outraised Estevez so far and is more than doubling him in cash on hand. Porras has $54,000 remaining as of June 26, while Estevez retains less than $25,000.

Bibiana Potestad, David Borrero and Pedro Barrios are competing for the Republican nomination. HD 105 covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.