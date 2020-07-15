Connect with us

Former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp.

Headlines

Jeff Kottkamp endorses Mike Giallombardo for old House seat

The last three Cape Coral Representatives all back the same candidate.

on

Former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp weighed in on which candidate should fill his old House seat.

Kottkamp endorsed Cape Coral Republican Mike Giallombardo in the race for House District 77.

“Mike is a rock-solid conservative with deep roots in our community,” Kottkamp said. “His career as a combat veteran, entrepreneur and business owner have prepared him to be an impactful leader in the Florida House of Representatives.”

Kottkamp, still an active lobbyist and voice on state issues, served as Lieutenant Governor under then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist. Before that, he served in the Florida Legislature in what was then House District 74. He later ran for Attorney General, but lost in the primary to Pam Bondi.

Kottkamp remains one of the more prominent pols to come from the region.

Giallombardo faces Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Chair Bryan Blackwell in the primary for House District 77 this year. He welcomed Kottkamp’s support.

“It is a great honor to have the endorsement of former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp. Jeff was a conservative champion when he represented the people of Cape Coral in the Florida House and served our state with honor as Lt. Governor,” Giallombardo said.

“His commitment to making Florida a better place to live, work, and raise a family is unmatched. I am thankful for his service to our state and grateful to have his support in my race for the Florida House.”

Notably, that means Giallombardo now boasts support from the last three individuals representing Cape Coral in the House.

Rep. Dane Eagle, who holds the seat now, endorsed Giallombardo in August. Eagle could not seek another term because of term limits, and instead is running for Congress.

And in October, former Rep. Gary Aubuchon also endorsed Giallombardo for the seat. Aubuchon held the seat after Kottkamp was tapped by Crist to be his running mate in 2006.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

