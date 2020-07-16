Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Shevrin Jones touts new walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Broward

Headlines Presidential

Donald Trump replaces campaign manager Brad Parscale amid sinking poll numbers

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.16.20

Headlines Tallahassee

FSU SGA Senate votes to redefine anti-Semitism after Senate President turns away state lawmakers

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Joe Henderson: Hillsborough move to delay start of school year is smart

Headlines Presidential

SEIU launches pro-Joe Biden digital ads in Florida, other battleground states

Headlines

Shevrin Jones touts new walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Broward

The new walk-up site will be available starting Wednesday, July 22.

on

Rep. Shevrin Jones is promoting a new walk-up coronavirus testing site just two weeks after Jones himself tested positive for COVID-19.

The walk-up site will be available on Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23 at the Koinonia Worship Center in Pembroke Park. That’s located at 4900 W Hallandale Beach Blvd.

The site will serve walk-up patients only. Those looking to get tested will not be required to pre-register or make an appointment.

To receive a test, you must be 18 or older and have a valid photo identification. Individuals are also being asked to wear masks when arriving.

The site will be open each day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The site is a partnership between the Koinonia Worship Center, CDR Maguire and GENETWORx Lab.

“South Florida continues to bear the brunt of this public health crisis, and we must continue to take it seriously,” Jones said in a statement announcing the site’s launch.

“These types of innovative community partnerships will help reduce barriers for local residents, something especially important during this time of absent state and federal leadership.”

Jones represents House District 101, covering southern portions of Broward County including West Park, Pembroke Park, and Hallandale Beach.

South Florida has served as the epicenter for the outbreak in the state. Jones says he tested positive for the coronavirus on July 1. Since then, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel have also tested positive.

Other South Florida elected officials such as U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez contracted the virus early on in the outbreak as well.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.