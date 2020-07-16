Shevrin Jones touts new walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Broward

Rep. Shevrin Jones is promoting a new walk-up coronavirus testing site just two weeks after Jones himself tested positive for COVID-19.

The walk-up site will be available on Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23 at the Koinonia Worship Center in Pembroke Park. That’s located at 4900 W Hallandale Beach Blvd.

The site will serve walk-up patients only. Those looking to get tested will not be required to pre-register or make an appointment.

To receive a test, you must be 18 or older and have a valid photo identification. Individuals are also being asked to wear masks when arriving.

The site will be open each day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The site is a partnership between the Koinonia Worship Center, CDR Maguire and GENETWORx Lab.

“South Florida continues to bear the brunt of this public health crisis, and we must continue to take it seriously,” Jones said in a statement announcing the site’s launch.

“These types of innovative community partnerships will help reduce barriers for local residents, something especially important during this time of absent state and federal leadership.”

Jones represents House District 101, covering southern portions of Broward County including West Park, Pembroke Park, and Hallandale Beach.

South Florida has served as the epicenter for the outbreak in the state. Jones says he tested positive for the coronavirus on July 1. Since then, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel have also tested positive.

Other South Florida elected officials such as U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez contracted the virus early on in the outbreak as well.