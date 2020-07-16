Marco Rubio warns Florida hospitals running out of Remdesivir

A Florida Senator for the second time this week warns that Florida hospitals are running perilously short on a drug crucial to the fight against COVID-19.

“New reports late last night of several hospitals in #Florida with low or no supplies of Remdesivir. Shipments are coordinated by the federal govt & we have a bad disconnect between what they think we need & what we really need. Working hard to solve this problem immediately,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted Thursday.

The Senator has already sounded the alarm on the shortage once this week.

The timing on that tweet was not accidental, coming as the Governor was speaking at Jackson Memorial Hospital, which has faced shortages throughout this crisis, being a safety-net hospital in the part of the state hardest hit by coronavirus.

The struggle for the drug has been real, and federal efforts have not satisfied the needs in Florida’s hard hit emergency rooms and ICUs.

As quickly as the state can get the medicine, it is deployed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a vote of confidence to the medicine in remarks Monday in hard-hit South Florida.

“That was a request because even though they were due a shipment at the end of this week or next week, they wanted to have enough because they were using it. The physicians like it, and with the uptick of people in the hospitals, (it) was needed,” DeSantis said Monday. “We are obviously going to work to make sure that supply is replenished as much as we can going forward.”

That commitment to replenishing supply led the state to even accept a shipment from New York state, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo asserted.

Cuomo, in an effort to “pay it forward,” reiterated Friday that for Florida, help is on the way.

“Tomorrow we will deliver Remdesivir to Florida to help care for COVID patients. The people of NY stand shoulder to shoulder with Americans fighting this virus,” Cuomo tweeted.

The supply, just 280 doses, is intended to help Florida meet its needs until the federal government can come through, Cuomo said.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has had an ongoing back and forth feud with Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, with Cuomo claiming that he has offered to help Florida, while DeSantis denied that help was even needed.

However, POLITICO noted that staff was grateful for the shipment, contravening the Governor’s impassioned oratory.

