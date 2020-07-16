Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Another record: 156 Floridians dead as 14K test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'100% confident': Gov. DeSantis video hypes bipartisan COVID-19 response

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Most of Florida doing 'just fine' in coronavirus fight, says mask foe Anthony Sabatini

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

300K+ have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida as officials report 112 new deaths

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?

Coronavirus in Florida

Hot zone? Florida Republicans told to ‘get tested’ after lobbyist who attended their fundraiser now positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida

Another record: 156 Floridians dead as 14K test positive for COVID-19

Now 4,677 Floridians have died during the pandemic.

on

A month after the rise positive cases, daily deaths are spiking in Florida with a third straight day of triple digit fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, the Department of Health confirmed 156 dead Floridians, raising the state’s death toll to 4,677. Another 105 non-residents have died in the state, the same mark as the day before.

On Tuesday, the state set a record for 133 reported deaths, including one non-resident. That had followed up on a record-shattering 120 fatalities a week ago. Before that day, the most deaths reported in a single report was 72 on May 5.

The Thursday update marks the fourth time and third consecutive instance the state reported 100 fatalities tied to the virus.

Deaths are a lagging indicator of the virus, coming at least three weeks behind upticks in cases. About four weeks ago, Florida began seeing multiple thousands of new cases daily.

Thursday’s report, which covers changes from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, included 13,965 new positive residents and non-residents. For Wednesday the state recorded 13,837 newly infected residents.

And days of more than 10,000 new cases have become a regular occurrence, a stark change from early June when the state made headlines for a streak of more than 1,000 daily diagnoses. That streak never ended, as Florida continues to confirm several thousand new cases daily.

___

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.