Another record: 156 Floridians dead as 14K test positive for COVID-19

A month after the rise positive cases, daily deaths are spiking in Florida with a third straight day of triple digit fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, the Department of Health confirmed 156 dead Floridians, raising the state’s death toll to 4,677. Another 105 non-residents have died in the state, the same mark as the day before.

On Tuesday, the state set a record for 133 reported deaths, including one non-resident. That had followed up on a record-shattering 120 fatalities a week ago. Before that day, the most deaths reported in a single report was 72 on May 5.

The Thursday update marks the fourth time and third consecutive instance the state reported 100 fatalities tied to the virus.

Deaths are a lagging indicator of the virus, coming at least three weeks behind upticks in cases. About four weeks ago, Florida began seeing multiple thousands of new cases daily.

Thursday’s report, which covers changes from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, included 13,965 new positive residents and non-residents. For Wednesday the state recorded 13,837 newly infected residents.

And days of more than 10,000 new cases have become a regular occurrence, a stark change from early June when the state made headlines for a streak of more than 1,000 daily diagnoses. That streak never ended, as Florida continues to confirm several thousand new cases daily.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.