Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Anna Paulina Luna leads CD 13 in Q2 earnings, still behind Amanda Makki overall

2020 Headlines

Brian Mast now holds $1.8 million in cash on hand after another strong fundraising quarter

2020 Headlines

Alan Cohn leads in Q2 fundraising in CD 15, Ross Spano in trouble

2020

Margaret Good added to DCCC's 'Red to Blue' following solid fundraising quarter

2020 Headlines

Maria Elvira Salazar tops Donna Shalala in Q2 fundraising, but Shalala extends cash on hand lead

2020 Headlines

Laura Loomer takes top fundraising spot for fourth straight quarter, but still trails Lois Frankel in cash on hand

2020

Anna Paulina Luna leads CD 13 in Q2 earnings, still behind Amanda Makki overall

But none of the GOP candidates even comes close to incumbent Charlie Crist.

on

Anna Paulina Luna raised more than any other candidate for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, including the incumbent, during the second quarter fundraising period April 1-June 30.

Luna raised $414,000, bringing her campaign total to $784,000.

While she stepped up her game in the last fundraising reporting period before the August 18 primary, where she faces four other GOP opponents, it wasn’t enough to put her ahead of the pack in total raised or cash on hand.

Amanda Makki, who’s leading the race in polls, raised $320,000 in the latest report, but has brought in $1.06 million to date.

Makki also leads with cash on hand with $791,000, of which about $734,000 is available after subtracting campaign debts, which amount to more than $56,000.

Luna has $330,000 on hand.

Makki’s debts include $19,000 for surveys through McLaughlin & Associates, nearly $15,000 for fundraising consulting and online advertising with Harris Media, nearly $8,400 to Consumer Credit Innovations for media buys and about $5,700 in legal fees to Dickinson Wright.

Makki’s contributions include more than $41,000 from political action committees in the second quarter and $137,000 to date.

Luna has taken just $4,500 in PAC money, none of it in the most recent report.

Meanwhile, George Buck, who previously ran unsuccessfully against incumbent Charlie Crist in 2018, is besting Luna in overall fundraising, with $881,000 raised to date.

He took in $271,000 in the latest period. However, Buck retains just $52,000 of that cash and owes $18,500 for fundraising consulting, printing and bookkeeping, leaving him with just $36,000 available to spend.

Still, that’s better than two other candidates in the GOP primary, Sheila Griffin and Sharon Barry Newby.

Newby has raised just $28,000 to date, including $17,000 in the latest quarter, most of which are self-contributions and loans. She has just $3,400 remaining.

Griffin is even worse off, with her campaign about $18,000 in the red.

Griffin also raised $17,000 in the latest quarter and $47,000 total. She has just $3,200 on hand, but owes $21,000 for accounting, office rent, computers and fundraising consulting.

None of the GOP candidates even come close to Crist. He raised $303,000 in the second quarter, and has a deep-pocketed war chest with more than $3 million.

While the district is reliably blue since redistricting including liberal hotbeds in downtown St. Petersburg and South St. Petersburg in 2016 wen Crist was first elected, he faces his first major opposition campaign.

Both Luna and Makki are messaging their campaigns less against each other and more about a referendum on what they describe as Crist’s alliance with socialist policies, a fascinating charge considering just over a decade ago he was a Republican Governor.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.