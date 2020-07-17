Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Club For Growth books beaucoup TV time for Byron Donalds

2020 Email Headlines

Helen Aguirre Ferré shifting from Governor's Office to Executive Director of Florida GOP

2020 Headlines

Casey Askar looms over CD 19 primary with $1.76M cash on hand

2020 Headlines

Maria Elvira Salazar tops Donna Shalala in Q2 fundraising, but Shalala extends cash on hand lead

2020 Headlines

Five CD 3 candidates raised $100K or more last quarter; James St. George has most cash-on-hand

2020 Headlines

Anna Paulina Luna leads CD 13 in Q2 earnings, still behind Amanda Makki overall

2020

Club For Growth books beaucoup TV time for Byron Donalds

The group bought more air time than any candidate campaign so far.

on

The Club For Growth continues to invest in a heated Congressional primary in Southwest Florida.

A 24-hour-hour campaign expenditure report shows further buys to promote Byron Donalds, the free-market advocacy group’s favored candidate.

Spending reports show Club For Growth Action dropped $272,000 this week on the race for video advertisements. That brings the total in TV spending for the group to $1.6 million in CD 19.

With the purchase of $4,000 in non-metro market radio advertisements this week, Club for Growth has purchased $7,000 in radio marketing as well.

It shows a further commitment in the race to rising Donalds’ profile. Indeed, the organization has spent more than any candidate campaign in the race; the total in fact is more money than most candidates have raised. The Naples Republican, one of nine candidates in a GOP primary for the open seat, has been bolstered by outside support.

This week, Florida Family Action announced it would back Donalds. And Club For Growth already kicked off TV ads and purchased more than $1 million in air time.

The support is important for Donalds. The sitting state lawmaker placed a close second in a recent voter survey by St. Pete Polls, but he was in fourth place in cash on hand at the end of the second quarter.

Money leader Casey Askar, notably the only candidate besting Donalds in the recent poll, booked $1.42 million in media, $131,000 of it for slots this week. Dr. William Figlesthaler has booked $1.31 million in time.

Donalds’ campaign, meanwhile, purchased $148,000 to reserve time while Rep. Dane Eagle bought $139,000.

Beyond those purchases, spending reports indicate many of the lower tier candidates are not spending in the same league as the top four cash holders. Former Minnesota lawmaker Dan Severson has reserved $20,000 in time, and Collier County Deputy Daniel Kowal has purchased about $1,000. Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson bought $400 last week but has reserved no time this week or in the future.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.