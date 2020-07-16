Connect with us

Broward Sheriff candidate Scott Israel discharged from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

Israel announced Wednesday he was hospitalized after testing positive.

Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel says he’s being discharged from the hospital after announcing Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Israel is one of 11 candidates seeking the Sheriff’s job in 2020.

The former Sheriff said Wednesday he had been admitted to the hospital “for further evaluation.” Thursday, he said he was feeling well enough to be discharged from the Delray Medical Center.

“My fight with COVID-19 is not over but my condition has improved enough that my place in the hospital could be taken by another fighting this virus,” Israel said Thursday.

“I return home tonight grateful to finish out my treatment and recuperation and to strengthen for the coming days. I want to thank the thousands of friends and supporters who reached out to me and my family over the past 48 hours. We were overwhelmed by your prayers and offers of support. I am one of the fortunate ones.”

One of those who offered support for Israel was his successor in the Broward Sheriff role, Gregory Tony. Tony is competing against Israel for that job this year.

“Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to Scott Israel,” Tony said Wednesday after Israel confirmed his diagnosis.

“Some things matter more than politics. Scott and his family will be in my thoughts.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel over the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s handling of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport attack in Jan. 2017. Israel was later removed by the Senate.

Israel closed his Thursday statement urging Floridians to take precaution as the virus continues to persist. Thursday saw the highest death total in the state since the beginning of the outbreak, with 156 new deaths recorded.

“I hope you will keep those fighting this disease in your prayers and honor them by demanding our political leaders protect the health and safety of our community as a first priority,” Israel said.

“Guard yourself and your family by remaining vigilant, wearing a mask in public, washing your hands and practicing social distancing. Please continue to support and trust our heroic health care workers, like the ones who took such great care of me these past 48 hours at the Delray Medical Center. They are the true heroes in this fight.”

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

