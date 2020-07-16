Helen Aguirre Ferré shifting from Governor’s Office to Executive Director of Florida GOP

Helen Aguirre Ferré is the new Executive Director of the Republican Party of Florida, marking a shakeup within the party that holds most of Florida’s statewide elected offices.

To take that role, Ferré will leave Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ office, where she has served as Communications Director since the start of his term in January 2019.

Ferre’s transition was announced on an internal call of the Republican Party of Florida.

“I am excited to have someone of her caliber and experience who will manage the day to day operations of the RPOF,” said the party’s Chair, Sen. Joe Gruters. “She brings the firepower that we need for the last 109 days of the campaign. Her previous experiences at the White House and the RNC will make it so she has an immediate impact.”

Sources close to the Governor’s Office tell Florida Politics that Fred Piccolo, current spokesman to outgoing House Speaker José Oliva, is the leading contender to replace Ferré.

Ferre will take the role left vacant by Peter O’Rourke, who stepped down in March after seven months on the job. The former executive director, who is also a former U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary, returned to the private sector in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump is facing sinking poll numbers, including in Florida, which remains crucial in the 2020 presidential race. That contest has implications for downballot elections across the state.

“The 2020 Election will decide which direction America heads and it’s all hands on deck for every one of Florida’s 67 counties,” said FROP Vice Chair Christian Ziegler. “Adding one of the key team members of America’s Top Governor is an exciting addition. From her background in the White House to expertise in communications, I look forward to working with Helen as she helps lead our grassroots efforts across the state.”

Leon County Republican Chair Evan Power also chimed-in on Ferré’s promotion.

“Helen is extremely qualified to help lead our party and adds to the growing talent pool helping our state party have success moving forward,” he said.

A March call did little to shed light on the true reason the former VA Secretary is heading back to D.C., which was supposedly because of a strained relationship between Trump and DeSantis, who the President at one time called one of his “warriors” in Washington.

Ferré is a former spokeswoman for President Donald Trump, who was a vocal supporter of DeSantis during the gubernatorial race. Before joining the Governor’s team, she previously served as the White House Director of Media Affairs for two years.

Her tenure at the Governor’s Office has been capped the last four months by the COVID-19 pandemic. DeSantis has taken hits nationally over his response — from being slow to lock down the state, quick to reopen it and his refusal to issue a mask mandate or reverse course as the state now faces sometimes more than 10,000 new infections daily.

We're excited to welcome @helenaguirrefer as our new Executive Director. She will bring the firepower we need over the next 109 days to deliver Florida to @realDonaldTrump and Keep Florida RED. On To Victory 2020! pic.twitter.com/uYaW5xrXvH — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) July 16, 2020