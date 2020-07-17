Connect with us

More than 1M Americans seek help as companies cut more jobs

Donna Shalala, Jose Javier Rodriguez rally to extend federal benefits

Economists predict spike in cash assistance program

Florida unemployment office severs ties with two call centers tasked with helping claimants

'What are you thinking?': CFO Jimmy Patronis invites Elon Musk to Florida on Tax Day

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?

Government order or not, these stores say safety comes first.

on

The state of Florida remains reluctant to require masks in public (though plenty of local jurisdictions took the step). Now, it seems, major national corporations are putting their own rules in place.

Whether you want to know where you can shop with the comfort of safety measures in place or whether you want to go someplace you can still yell “Freedom!” without a face covering, Florida Politics offers this running list of major retailers requiring customers wear masks.

Best Buy

The store since reopening has been meticulous about customer limits. Beginning on July 15, the company adopted an official policy all customers must wear a mask. Small children face no requirement and the store will provide masks for those who do not carry their own.

Costco

Since reopening on May 4, all Costco guests have been required to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose. The only exceptions are those with a medical condition and children under age 2. ”This is not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not just the wearer, but others too,” the Costco website explains.

CVS

The drug store chain starting on July 20 will require all customers to wear face coverings inside the stores. Employees have been required to do so since the stores reopened their interiors to customers.

Kohl’s

Beginning on July 20, masks will be required to enter all locations. The store made the announcement on July 15, at which point some 70% of Kohl’s locations already had the requirement in place thanks to local ordinances.

Kroger

The grocery chain beginning on July 22 will require customers in all locations to begin wearing masks, the company announced on Twitter. All associates in the stores are already required to do so. Young children and those with preventative medical conditions are exempt.

Publix

The Lakeland-based grocer chain announced that beginning July 21,all customers will be required to where face coverings while shopping in stores. The policy will not apply to young children. “We believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous.

Sam’s Club

All members of Sam’s club will be required to wear masks while shopping at stores nationwide beginning July 20. Associates will remind shoppers entering the store of the policy and provide complimentary masks. The store will also sell non-disposable masks.

Starbucks

While most restaurants don’t have mask policies, the coffeehouse chain starting July 15 requires masks for those inside. Those who do not want masks are free to use curbside and drive-through options.

Target

The big box retailer beginning on Aug. 1 began requiring all guests to wear masks. The requirement does not apply to children. A statement released July 16 indicated 80% of Target locations already face local regulations requiring face coverings. For the moment, disposable masks will be provided to guests who do not bring their own.

Verizon

Adding a new dimension to the question “Can you hear me now?” Verizon will require visitors to all retail locations to wear cloth face coverings over their mouth and nose.

Walmart

The nation’s largest big box retailer beginning on July 20 will require all shoppers to wear masks at locations nationwide. When the company announced its policy on July 15, about 65% of all Walmart locations already faced a local or state mandate to require masks in stores. “We know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” a statement reads.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

