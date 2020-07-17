Meet Chris Cause, a Democrat running for House District 39

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them. Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Today’s feature: Chris Cause, a Democratic candidate for House District 39.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

Hard-working Floridians feel that Tallahassee doesn’t represent them. We need leaders who listen to concerns and work to solve everyday problems. Education background?

Bachelor of Arts – Fine Arts, Fairfield University, Fairfield, CT, 1995



What was your first job?

Bagger at Star Market, a grocery store chain in Massachusetts, when I was 14.



Significant other? Kids?

– Girlfriend: Dawn Nagy

– Son: Zachary, 12-years-old



Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

I was the Sergeant-At-Arms for the Polk County DEC and spoke to many people in the leadership before deciding to run. Every person I spoke to was very encouraging.



Who do you count on for advice?

My parents and my girlfriend, Dawn Nagy.



Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

Right now, it’s just me.



Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

My friend and former boss at Hunter’s Creek Golf Club, CW Woods. I was humbled and honored that he has contributed to my campaign. He’s passionate about what he believes in and said he was proud to donate to me.



Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Rep. Anna Eskamani is fearless in defending what she believes in, sponsoring 149 bills in the 2020 Legislative Session. She is an inspiration for a younger generation, trying to affect change in their community.



Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

People have come to expect that politicians act only in their own self-interest and in the interests of their party. We have news streams that cater to people’s points of view. We need to act in the best interests of the citizens of our districts and listen to their concerns. I will hold town halls and speak with all constituents, regardless of how they voted.



What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Increasing per-pupil spending on education to at least the national average, including funding state mandates, decreasing emphasis on testing, and ensuring all educational staff receive a pay increase.

– Expanding Medicaid to cover up to 800,000 more Floridians.

– Funding infrastructure projects in and around I-4 in District 39 to alleviate traffic in the fastest growing area in the state.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Banning assault-style weapons and “ghost guns.” These are weapons of war which do not belong on the streets or anywhere near our schools.



What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

Representation and infrastructure planning. Our representative sponsored just 13 bills in the 2020 Session, none of which dealt with the exponential growth in our community.



Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Lawton Chiles. His dedication to families, education, and fighting tobacco set a standard for future Florida lawmakers.



If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

Article X, Section 19 – Eliminating the repeal of a High-Speed Ground Transportation System. The people voted to construct a high-speed rail system almost 20 years ago. A system that would reduce traffic, expand public transportation, and reduce carbon emissions.



Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

While there are a lot of HOA’s in my area that may prevent people from posting yard signs, displaying signs is an important part of displaying pride in your preferred candidates.



What’s the first thing you read each morning?

Twitter. I follow a variety of news organizations, reporters, and hosts to get a good cross-section of local and national news from different perspectives.



Where do you get your political news?

The New York Times. Washington Post. Florida Politics. Orlando Sentinel. The Ledger. Tampa Bay Times. Podcasts.



Social media presence? Twitter handle?

Facebook: @ChrisCause4FL39

Twitter: @itsChrisCause

Instagram: @ChrisCause



In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

4 out of 10 FL Legislators are millionaires. Who represents you? #HD39



Hobbies?

Golf. Running. Movies.



Favorite sport and sports team?

This may perhaps be the most polarizing of my comments. I’m a Boston guy, so my favorite teams are the Patriots and the Red Sox.