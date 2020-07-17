Connect with us

South Florida

Conservation group endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor

Headlines South Florida

Broward Sheriff candidate Scott Israel discharged from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

Headlines South Florida

Share of positive COVID-19 tests now down week-to-week in all three major South Florida counties

Headlines South Florida

Shevrin Jones touts new walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Broward

Headlines South Florida

Broward Sheriff candidate Scott Israel hospitalized 'for further evaluation' due to COVID-19

South Florida

Palm Beach Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over mask

South Florida

Conservation group endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor

Levine Cava is running in a seven-person field.

on

Florida Conservation Voters, a group which largely supports liberal, pro-environment candidates, is endorsing Daniella Levine Cava in the 2020 contest for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

“We need leaders who put science over politics and prioritize conserving and defending our environment, and that’s the kind of leader we are confident Daniella Levine Cava will be as our next Miami-Dade Mayor,” said Jonathan Webber, the group’s deputy director.

“For years, she has been the loudest voice on the dais and in the community for bold climate action — earning herself the nickname ‘water warrior’. We are proud to join the many voices supporting her historic candidacy for County Mayor.”

A release from the Levine Cava campaign announcing the endorsement describes the group as “non-partisan.” However, of the group’s 11 endorsements for state Legislature races in 2018, all were for Democrats. Florida Conservation Voters also backed Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum and Democratic Attorney General candidate Sean Shaw.

The organization also backed Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez in his 2020 reelection bid.

Levine Cava is competing in a seven-person race to be the next Miami-Dade County Mayor. Current Mayor Carlos Giménez is term-limited.

“We urgently need to address the climate crisis we are already facing, and that means taking big steps and putting every option on the table,” Levine Cava added in a statement.

“As Mayor, I will be ‘all in’ on fighting climate change and protecting our environment. I’m proud to have earned the support and trust of the Florida Conservation Voters and I look forward to taking on this battle alongside them.”

Also competing in the mayoral contest are Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

The election will take place alongside Florida’s primary elections on Aug. 18. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote — a high likelihood in the seven-person field — a runoff election between the top two candidates will be held during the Nov. 3 general election.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?