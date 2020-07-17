José Javier Rodríguez widens fundraising gap over Ileana Garcia in SD 37

Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez is topping his Republican rival Ileana Garcia in the latest fundraising reports filed with the Division of Elections.

The Rodríguez campaign added more than $12,000 during the most recent period, covering June 27-July 10.

Initiative for Florida’s Future, a political committee backing Rodríguez bid, added another $9,500 from June 27-July 3.

The PC has not yet reported fundraising numbers through July 10. The current totals put Rodríguez close to $22,000 from June 27-July 10, though that number could increase once updated numbers come in for the PC.

Garcia, meanwhile, added less than $5,000 during that span. All of that money came into her campaign. Her political committee, No More Socialism, showed $0 in contributions over those two weeks.

Non-party affiliated candidate Alex Rodriguez has also qualified in the contest, though has added $0 in outside contributions through July 10. Alex Rodriguez did loan $2,000 to the campaign in early June.

Rodríguez is attempting to defend his seat against Garcia’s bid, backed by Republican leadership. GOP Senate leaders supported her entry into the contest. Gov. Ron DeSantis has also gotten behind the Garcia campaign.

Republicans are hoping to put another Senate seat in play as Democrats go on the offensive elsewhere.

Rodríguez, however, enjoys a hefty cash on hand advantage going forward. He has a massive $554,000 remaining in his war chest and is unopposed in the primary, allowing him to hold his ammunition until the general election.

Garcia is also unopposed on the GOP side. Her late entry into the race means she has around $82,000 on hand.

Both Rodríguez and Garcia are of Cuban descent. Garcia was born to Cuban exiles and grew up in Miami-Dade County, eventually serving as a deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security in the Donald Trump administration.

SD 37 covers portions of Miami-Dade County including Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through July 10.