Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Democrat Javier Fernández blows away field with $131K haul in latest SD 39 fundraising report

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

10K cases, 90 fatalities in latest COVID-19 report

Federal Headlines

John Lewis’ legacy shaped in 1965 on ‘Bloody Sunday’

Federal Headlines

Remembering John Lewis, rights icon and `American hero’

Headlines Tampa Bay

The 'Coach' is in: Bob Henriquez to 'reinvigorate' Property Appraiser's office in campaign platform

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Writing plans in pencil

Headlines

Democrat Javier Fernández blows away field with $131K haul in latest SD 39 fundraising report

Fernandez lagged in fundraising during 2019, but has turned the tables since the start of 2020.

on

Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández added $131,000 during the most recent fundraising period, putting him miles ahead of his Senate District 39 opponents.

Fernández brought in more than $21,000 through his campaign from June 27-July 10. Florida Future, a committee affiliated with Fernández, added nearly $110,000 more in donations as he seeks the Democratic nomination in SD 39.

The race is one of the highest-profile Senate races in the state, as GOP Sen. Anitere Flores is term-limited. Democrats believe they can steal a seat from Republicans this November.

Much of the recent money poured into Florida Future came via a group of separate PC’s. The Democratic Action Network donated more than $30,000 to the Fernández PC. Urban Action Fund pitched in another $15,000.

Both organizations are connected to John Fox, a big-time fundraiser based in Tampa.

A third PC, the Democratic Services Network, pitched in $10,000 to Florida Future as well to boost the Fernández campaign. That committee is chaired by Fort Lauderdale attorney Jason B. Blank.

The monster month by Fernández brings him almost even with GOP Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, who is also competing for the seat.

Between her campaign and political committee, Ethics and Honesty in Government, Rodriguez has raised around $895,000 overall. Fernández has now collected nearly $892,000.

That’s after Rodriguez repeatedly outraised Fernández during 2019. That led to some grumbling among some Senate Democrats, who had endorsed the Fernández bid but worried he would struggle to field a competitive campaign.

At the turn of the year, Fernández flipped that around. He has been the better fundraiser in 2020 thus far.

Fernández still has a ways to go to match the Rodriguez war chest. The Republican has more than $488,000 on hand, while Fernández is sitting on $321,000.

Rodriguez is also unopposed on the Republican side, giving her a clear path to the general election and an ability to save her firepower.

Fernández, meanwhile, is up against Democratic candidate Daniel Horton-Diaz, a former District Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. He’ll have to get through Horton-Diaz to secure the Democratic nomination and move to the general.

Horton-Diaz hasn’t put up much of a fight on the fundraising front. He’s added less than $17,000 through June 26. His most recent reports, covering activity through July 10, aren’t available as of this posting. It’s safe to say though that he won’t come close to the $131,000 amassed by Fernández in the equivalent period.

And while Horton-Diaz is an alumni of Mucarsel-Powell’s team, she endorsed Fernández in June.

Celso Alfonso also qualified in the contest as a non-party affiliated candidate. Alfonso has added $2,000 in self-loans, but has not reported any outside contributions through July 10.

SD 39 covers all of Monroe County and part of southern Miami-Dade County. The Democratic primary will be held on Aug. 18.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?