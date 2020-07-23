Last Call for 7.23.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

BREAKING — President Donald Trump on Thursday evening called off the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville. “To have a big convention, it’s not the right time,” Trump said. “I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville component. I’ll still do a convention speech, in a different form. But we won’t do a big crowded convention, per se.”

___

A new Quinnipiac University Poll delivered gloomy news to the Governor’s mansion: Gov. Ron DeSantis is now underwater among Florida voters.

The Q Poll found the Republican Governor still had the confidence of 41% of the electorate, while 52% had soured on him. That’s a 31% shift from three months ago when he had a positive approval rating of 53%-33%.

The drop was mainly among Democrats and independents — voters from his own party still back him by an 82%-12% margin. Still, that’s a 6% drop from the last Quinnipiac Poll.

DeSantis’ falling stock is chained to his handling of the pandemic. Not long ago, Florida was viewed as having averted disaster. Now, headlines — and daily case numbers — routinely place it as an epicenter in the pandemic’s resurgence.

Florida feels the same, and by and large, they view the decisions from the Governor’s mansion in a negative light.

Nearly two-thirds say reopening schools is unsafe; an almost identical number feel the RNC coming to Jax next month would have been a disaster in the making; and nearly four in five voters said they supported a statewide mask mandate, a measure DeSantis has derided as unenforceable.

On his disaster management effort alone, DeSantis flunked. Just 38% approve compared to 57% who find him lacking. In April he was plus-9% on the same question.

As goes DeSantis, so goes Trump.

POTUS did trail presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden three months ago, but only by 4% — a tossup considering the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points. Today, the former VP’s lead is 51%-38%.

“The president doesn’t escape the shifting moods and concerns of voters in Florida. His sagging numbers are a gut punch from one of the key states he keenly hopes to win,” said Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac a. University Polling analyst.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 385,091 FL residents (+10,171 since Wednesday)

— 4,777 Non-FL residents (+78 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 3,253 Travel related

— 99,948 Contact with a confirmed case

— 3,200 Both

— 278,690 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 22,644 in FL

Deaths:

— 5,632 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Wednesday:

Total claims: 3,264,601

— Confirmed unique claims: 3,060,998

— Claim verification queue: 308,510

— Claims processed: 2,752,488

— Claims paid: 1,786,547 (+15,306 since Tuesday)

Total paid out: $11.25 billion (+$190 million since Tuesday)

Quote of the Day

“If I only had 500 people in Florida testing, I could find a way to turn it around within 24 hours, no question. But we have so many people, so the question is how do you do that.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on speeding up testing results.

