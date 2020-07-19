Jacksonville breaks 16,000 coronavirus cases, First Coast exceeds 22K

The First Coast broke the 22,000 mark for coronavirus cases while Jacksonville broke 16,000 total cases, according to the Florida Department of Health data released Sunday.

Jacksonville added 643 new cases of COVID-19 at the end of the day Saturday for a total of 16,546, up over Friday’s figure of 15,903. Duval County was also the only First Coast county to add a fatality due to the illness for 160 total. Jacksonville also increased the number of people hospitalized by 14 to a total of 496 Saturday.

One source of good news for Jacksonville’s coronavirus impacts was in the positivity test rate. Saturday’s positive test rate was 8.5%, the second straight day of a decrease, and the second straight day that rate was below 10%. Before Friday’s test rate of 9.7%, Jacksonville had not had a positive test rate below 10% in July.

In other areas of the five-county First Coast region, St. Johns County recorded 105 new COVID-19 infections Saturday for a total of 2,431 cases. There were no new fatalities, holding study at 16 and 124 total hospitalizations.

Clay County added 103 new coronavirus cases Saturday for a total of 2,083 while adding five new hospitalizations for a total of 149. There were no further deaths attributed to the illness in Clay as the county held steady at 42.

Nassau County added 63 new cases for a total of 745, no new fatalities, and two new hospitalizations for a total of 41.

Baker County added 12 new cases for a total of 232 and showed no changes in other data.

Across the Northeast Florida region, there are now 22,037 cases of coronavirus, up by 926 compared to Friday’s figure of 21,111. A total of 160 people have died from the infection, and 834 have been hospitalized.

Across Florida, COVID-19 has infected 350,047 people, with 4,982 people dead and 20,971 hospitalized.