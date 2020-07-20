Tina Polsky calling for curfew in Palm Beach County

Democratic Rep. Tina Polsky is calling on Palm Beach County authorities to institute a curfew and begin issuing citations to groups of 10 people or more to fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Polsky, who represents House District 81 but is currently running for an open seat in Senate District 29, urged Mayor Dave Kerner and the Palm Beach County Commission to enact policies that mirror those undertaken in neighboring Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward County have instituted curfews in an effort to protect public health, but the epidemic continues to inflict a heavy toll on Florida.

“This virus has become deadlier than ever and public officials have a responsibility to act immediately to protect the health of their constituents – especially vulnerable populations like seniors,” said Polsky. “That’s why, in the absence of leadership from Gov. DeSantis, I am calling on Mayor Kerner and the Palm Beach County Commission to take swift action to keep us safe by instituting an 11:00 nightly curfew. I am also asking that citations be issued to those gathering in groups of 10 or more.

“We have seen responsible leadership on this issue from the Mayors of both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Now it is time for Mayor Kerner and Palm Beach County to follow their examples.”

As of Sunday morning, more than 25,000 people in Palm Beach County have tested positive for COVID-19, and 679 local deaths have been attributed to the pandemic. There have been a total of 25,785 confirmed cases in Palm Beach County, and only 2,242 have resulted in hospitalization.

Polsky has been endorsed by the political action committee of the Florida Medical Association in the race for SD 29, which comprises parts of Palm Beach County including South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington. The district also dips into Broward County.

Former Rep. Irv Slosberg is also vying for the Democratic nomination in SD 29. Slosberg represented House District 91 from 2012 to 2016 before conducting a losing campaign for state Senate in 2016.

Brian Andrew Norton is in the race from the Republican side.