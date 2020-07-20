Andrew Learned dominates fundraising in HD 59

Connect with us

Headlines

Andrew Learned raised more than $14,000 as he seeks to keep the district blue.

on

Democrat Andrew Learned dominated the most recent fundraising period in the race for House District 59. 

Learned raised $14,485 for the period covering campaign finance activity from June 27 through July 10. Learned’s contributions came primarily from individuals, but he also received support from political committees including the West Central Florida Labor Council and the International Union of Operating Engineers. 

Although Learned has the highest contributions among the HD 29 candidates, totaling $122,539, Republican challenger Michael Owen has the highest overall funding with the addition of personal loans. 

In the most recent fundraising period, Owen provided $15,000 in loans, bringing the total to $70,900 since the start of his campaign in May 2019. 

Owen leads with $129,900 cash in hand, and Learned follows with $64,000 as July wraps up. 

Owen’s opponent, Republican Danny Kushmer, raised $100 in the most recent reporting period, totaling $67,220 in contributions since his campaign launched in November. 

This reporting period shows the Republican opponents Owen and Kushmer ramping up for the Aug. 18 primaries, with Owen spending $20,852 in the most recent reporting period, most of that on advertising.  

Kushmer spent $2,328 on campaign shirts and consulting services. 

Although unopposed in the primary, Learned spent $3,696 to bolster his campaign this period. So far, Learned has spent $58,274 since his campaign started in August 2019. 

The HD 59 seat, which covers a southern part of Hillsborough County, opened up after former Rep. Adam Hattersly decided to run for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. 

Hattersley swapped races with Learned, who left the Congressional race for the HD 59 race. 

This Florida House race is important for Democrats. Hattersly flipped the seat blue after his election in 2018, when he replaced former Rep. Ross Spano. Democrats are hoping to keep the seat blue despite an aggressive push from the GOP to reclaim it. 

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

