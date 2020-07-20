Jacksonville Sheriff still not ‘comfortable’ with RNC security plan

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, a Republican, wants to put the brakes on the Republican National Convention next month, and national media is reporting it.

“With less than forty (40) days until the expected Republican National Convention is slated to arrive in Jacksonville, I am compelled to express my significant concerns with the viability of this event. At this point, we are simply past the point of no return to execute the event with safety and security that is our obligation,” said Williams, according to the Miami Herald Monday.

Those comments were amplified in comments to media, as reported by POLITICO‘s Marc Caputo, that “we are still not close to having some kind of plan that we can work with that makes me comfortable that we’re going to keep that event and the community safe.”

The Sheriff added that “what has been proposed in my opinion is not achievable right now … from a law enforcement standpoint, from a security standpoint.”

With just weeks to go before the event’s August 24 launch, Williams says that deals are not in place for security to be supplemented as is needed.

“But there’s a lot of things that need to happen: an event schedule nailed down, and being able to sign contracts and spend money so that we can prepare for this event. And none of that has happened yet,” he said. “So here we are inside of 40 days, and I haven’t really pulled the trigger on anything RNC-related when it comes to finances or contracts and so, you know, only related to security, mind you, nothing, nothing related to any of this.”

The Sheriff is the latest in a series of public officials to express qualms. Unlike some of those critics, Williams has been tightly yoked to Mayor and Republican National Convention co-chair Lenny Curry for most of the last five years.

Williams said Curry has been apprised of his concerns.

The security concerns parallel qualms about COVID-19 that downscaled the event and have kept planning in flux.

The Republican National Convention is headed to Jacksonville still, but the event will be held largely outdoors and with capacity caps, according to a memo from the Host Committee.

“We plan to utilize a number of indoor and outdoor venues in this multi-block radius of Jacksonville, including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, 121 Financial Ballpark, and several others.”

As well, expect that for much of the event, crowd size will be limited.

“Admittance to the convention venue for the first three days of the convention celebration in Jacksonville (August 24, 25, 26) will be limited to regular delegates only. For the final day (Thursday, August 27) when President Trump will publicly accept the nomination, we plan that each delegate, their guest, and alternate delegates will be permitted to attend.”