‘Don’t suffer in silence’: Andrew Gillum resurfaces with advice for others

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum resurfaced on social media Monday for the first time since being found inebriated in a hotel room where someone else was passed out from a suspected drug overdose.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram profile, Gillum, who narrowly lost his race for Governor in 2018, spoke of his drinking problems and entrance into rehab with family pictures and his signature “FL” baseball cap placed in the background.

“I had totally underestimated the impact that losing the race for Governor had had on my life and on the way those impacts started to show up on every aspect of my life,” Gillum said. “I didn’t want to talk emotionally or really deeply about what had happened in the race for Governor because it was a constant reminder of failure and my own personal failures. It was a reminder that I had let so many people down. It was a chorus, this voice that I tried for so long to quiet, which said that I wasn’t enough, that I wasn’t good enough.”

Prior to his bid for Governor, the former Tallahassee mayor was seen as a rising star in Democratic politics. In the video, Gillum describes elected office as his life’s work.

“Not only that, after having spent 16, 17 years as an elected official — the thing I knew how to do well, the thing that gave me an outlet to go and try to change the community in the way that I thought would make it better — all of that was all of a sudden gone. It really did cause me to think about my own purpose, my own value and what I could contribute, if anything. I didn’t want to face all those things so I numbed,” Gillum said.

Despite losing to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Gillum appeared to have rebranded himself, appearing often on CNN and becoming the face of the Florida Democrats get out to vote efforts.

However Gillum described that as a means of coping.

“In truth, I was perfecting what it meant to wear the mask, suffering in silence because I simply could not bring myself to deal square on with what was happening more deeply inside of me.”

The 40-year-old offered advice for others based on his experience.

“Don’t be like me,” he said. “Don’t suffer in silence . Get access to the help that you need.”