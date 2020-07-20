Connect with us

Headlines Influence

'Don't suffer in silence': Andrew Gillum resurfaces with advice for others

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

South Florida Police Benevolent Association backs Ana Maria Rodriguez in SD 39

Headlines RNC

Jacksonville Sheriff still not 'comfortable' with RNC security plan

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis raises concerns about impossible COVID-19 positives

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Ray Rodrigues endorses Mike Giallombardo in HD 77

Headlines Tampa Bay

Wengay Newton leads fundraising charge Pinellas Commission race
Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum entered a rehabilitation center for alcohol abuse.

Headlines

‘Don’t suffer in silence’: Andrew Gillum resurfaces with advice for others

Gillum opened up about his experience with depression.

on

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum resurfaced on social media Monday for the first time since being found inebriated in a hotel room where someone else was passed out from a suspected drug overdose.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram profile, Gillum, who narrowly lost his race for Governor in 2018, spoke of his drinking problems and entrance into rehab with family pictures and his signature “FL” baseball cap placed in the background.

“I had totally underestimated the impact that losing the race for Governor had had on my life and on the way those impacts started to show up on every aspect of my life,” Gillum said. “I didn’t want to talk emotionally or really deeply about what had happened in the race for Governor because it was a constant reminder of failure and my own personal failures. It was a reminder that I had let so many people down. It was a chorus, this voice that I tried for so long to quiet, which said that I wasn’t enough, that I wasn’t good enough.”

Prior to his bid for Governor, the former Tallahassee mayor was seen as a rising star in Democratic politics. In the video, Gillum describes elected office as his life’s work.

“Not only that, after having spent 16, 17 years as an elected official — the thing I knew how to do well, the thing that gave me an outlet to go and try to change the community in the way that I thought would make it better — all of that was all of a sudden gone. It really did cause me to think about my own purpose, my own value and what I could contribute, if anything. I didn’t want to face all those things so I numbed,” Gillum said.

Despite losing to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Gillum appeared to have rebranded himself, appearing often on CNN and becoming the face of the Florida Democrats get out to vote efforts.

However Gillum described that as a means of coping.

“In truth, I was perfecting what it meant to wear the mask, suffering in silence because I simply could not bring myself to deal square on with what was happening more deeply inside of me.”

The 40-year-old offered advice for others based on his experience.

“Don’t be like me,” he said. “Don’t suffer in silence . Get access to the help that you need.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After his time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?