Lori Alhadeff endorses Chad Klitzman as he again tops Broward SOE fundraising

Broward County School Board Member Lori Alhadeff is among a new group of current and former officials endorsing Chad Klitzman in the Broward County Supervisor of Elections contest.

Klitzman is one of nine candidates. He added nearly $19,000 in the latest reporting period, covering June 27-July 10.

That’s a few hundred dollars more than the rest of the nine-person field raised during the span combined.

Klitzman is second to former Broward Democratic Party Chair Mitch Ceasar in overall fundraising. Ceasar has added more than $118,000 in outside contributions, while Klitzman has collected more than $80,000. Both have also loaned their respective campaigns around $50,000.

Klitzman, however, leads the field with around $85,000 still on hand.

“I am blown away by our fundraising numbers,” Klitzman said in a Monday statement.

“The level of interest in my candidacy — both locally and across the country — speaks to the importance of modernizing the Broward elections operation and restoring confidence in our electoral process. Broward voters are ready for a fresh start, and I am confident we are going to have the resources needed to finish this campaign strong.”

Klitzman is one of six Democrats seeking the Democratic nomination.

“Chad will put the Supervisor of Elections office on the map for all the right reasons,” Alhadeff said.

“His passion for this position and his unmatched commitment to voter outreach and engagement are so heartening at a time when we need leaders invested in getting people — especially young people — excited about voting.”

Former Cooper City Mayor Debby Eisinger, former Wilton Manors Mayor and current Wilton Manors Commissioner Gary Resnick, and South Broward Drainage District Commissioner Robert Goggin IV also announced Monday they are backing Klitzman.

Former Broward County School Board Member Jennifer Gottlieb has booted up her fundraising capacity quickly since entering the race just prior to the county’s June 12 filing deadline. Gottlieb collected more than $52,000 in less than a month.

She surged to second in cash on hand with about a month left until the Aug. 18 primary. Gottlieb currently has just under $41,000 remaining.

Ceasar, Gottlieb and Klitzman are all battling for the Democratic nomination in the left-leaning county. Ruth Carter-Lynch, Timothy Lonergan and Joe Scott round out the Democratic field.

Catherine Seei McBreen is the only Republican in the contest, giving her a clear path to November. A pair of write-in candidates — Adam Brass and Ellen Brodsky — have also qualified for the race.

Broward has had its election struggles in the past. Former Supervisor Brenda Snipes retired after her office botched portions of the 2018 midterm election. Gov. Rick Scott appointed Pete Antonacci to serve as her replacement, though Antonacci is not seeking reelection.