Florida Chamber of Commerce backing Danny Burgess’ bid for Florida Senate

The Florida Chamber of Commerce endorsed Danny Burgess for Senate District 20, the group announced Tuesday.

Burgess was formerly the executive director of the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, a role he stepped down from in June to run for Senate. He is also a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, and formerly served three terms in Florida House District 38.

The Chamber supports the Republican candidate’s track record of cutting regulation that hinders job growth.

“I know he will bring this same dedication to driving sound policy for Florida’s job creators during his time in the Senate. The bottom line is all of Florida needs Danny Burgess in the Florida Senate,” Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

The Chamber supports COVID-19 liability protections for businesses, and sees Burgess as the candidate to fight for those measures.

“During his time in the House, Danny has been a strong advocate for Florida’s families and businesses,” said Chamber Vice President of Political Operations Nick Catroppo. “He has a firm commitment to free enterprise principles and we look forward to working with him in the Florida Senate.”

The Florida Chamber of Commerce adds itself to Burgess’ growing list of endorsements.

After the SD 20 seat opened following Sen. Tom Lee’s early resignation, Burgess earned endorsements from Senate GOP leadership, including President-Designate Wilton Simpson and Senate Republican Leader Kathleen Pasidomo, as well as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Most recently, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody endorsed Burgess.

The race for SD 20, which would normally not be up for reelection until 2022, has only one other candidate — Democrat Kathy Lewis. Lewis, a motivational speaker, writer and disability rights activist, ran unsuccessfully against Lee for Senate in 2018. The two will face each other on November 3 alongside regularly scheduled races. Neither candidate faces a primary challenger.

Senate District 20 covers areas of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties.