Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida Chamber of Commerce backing Danny Burgess' bid for Florida Senate

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

136 people dead from COVID-19 amid diagnostic reprieve

Federal Headlines

Vern Buchanan military base medical readiness measure passed following soldier's death

Emails & Opinions Headlines

James Taylor: Pandemic creates both havoc and explosion in wireless traffic

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida doctors endorse Allison Tant in HD 9 race

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida adds 120,000 new unemployment claims in one week

Headlines

Florida Chamber of Commerce backing Danny Burgess’ bid for Florida Senate

The Chamber praised Burgess for his pro-business policies.

on

The Florida Chamber of Commerce endorsed Danny Burgess for Senate District 20, the group announced Tuesday.

Burgess was formerly the executive director of the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, a role he stepped down from in June to run for Senate. He is also a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, and formerly served three terms in Florida House District 38.

The Chamber supports the Republican candidate’s track record of cutting regulation that hinders job growth. 

“I know he will bring this same dedication to driving sound policy for Florida’s job creators during his time in the Senate. The bottom line is all of Florida needs Danny Burgess in the Florida Senate,” Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. 

The Chamber supports COVID-19 liability protections for businesses, and sees Burgess as the candidate to fight for those measures. 

“During his time in the House, Danny has been a strong advocate for Florida’s families and businesses,” said Chamber Vice President of Political Operations Nick Catroppo. “He has a firm commitment to free enterprise principles and we look forward to working with him in the Florida Senate.”

The Florida Chamber of Commerce adds itself to Burgess’ growing list of endorsements. 

After the SD 20 seat opened following Sen. Tom Lee’s early resignation, Burgess earned endorsements from Senate GOP leadership, including President-Designate Wilton Simpson and Senate Republican Leader Kathleen Pasidomo, as well as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis

Most recently, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody endorsed Burgess.

The race for SD 20, which would normally not be up for reelection until 2022, has only one other candidate — Democrat Kathy Lewis. Lewis, a motivational speaker, writer and disability rights activist, ran unsuccessfully against Lee for Senate in 2018. The two will face each other on November 3 alongside regularly scheduled races. Neither candidate faces a primary challenger.

Senate District 20 covers areas of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Senate Democrat leader flusters progressive candidates by dismissing ‘unwinnable’ races