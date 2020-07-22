Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Matt Gaetz flouting House ethics rules: report

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott's grandchildren will be 'distance learning' when school starts

Federal Headlines

Matt Gaetz calls for Liz Cheney's resignation as GOP Conference Chair

Federal Headlines

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demands apology from Ted Yoho

Federal Headlines

Vern Buchanan military base medical readiness measure passed following soldier's death

Federal

South Florida leaders call on Senate to approve HEROES Act
Matt Gaetz was the warmup act for the President during an Arizona appearance. Image via AP.

Federal

Matt Gaetz flouting House ethics rules: report

Gaetz may have committed a number of potential infractions.

on

A report from POLITICO says that certain “spending practices” of a Panhandle Congressman may have flouted House ethics rules, again raising questions.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, according to the investigation committed a number of potential infractions.

One such spend amounted to “tens of thousands of dollars” to a company connected to speechwriting consultant Darren Beattie, an error Gaetz acknowledges as a “clerical error,” POLITICO reports.

Beattie had spoken at a conference of the H.L. Mencken Club, an alt=right group, and spoke at an event where white identity politics themes were trafficked.

In addition to that spending, the second-term Republican is under fire for a television studio he had installed at the house of his father, Don Gaetz.

POLITICO labels that a “possible violation” of rules.

“Taxpayers foot the bill to rent the television camera, and the private company that built the studio — which Gaetz refuses to identify — takes a fee each time he appears on air, his office said. It’s unclear how much it cost the private company to construct the studio.”

Gaetz, currently in the minority party in the Democratic-controlled House, asserted that the arrangements were both approved by the House Ethics Committee.

POLITICO charges no evidence of that approval was provided.

The publication couldn’t get anyone on record to denounce Gaetz’s actions, relying instead on unnamed experts to deem the arrangement “extraordinarily unusual” and that it “likely violates the gift ban rule.”

Gaetz has been dogged with similar claims before, and they didn’t go anywhere, including an office lease claimed to be “below-market” by liberal watchdog group Common Cause.

In that instance, Gaetz told a Florida Politics reporter he was not worried that the Democratic majority may make hay of the claim.

“I don’t fear the Democratic majority because I don’t work for them. My bosses are the people of Northwest Florida,” the Congressman said. “They’re very pleased with the feisty representation they are getting.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Senate Democrat leader flusters progressive candidates by dismissing ‘unwinnable’ races