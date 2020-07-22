Connect with us

A dozen Black pastors back Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo in Miami-Dade County mayoral race

Will faith support help give Bovo — one of the more conservative candidates in the race — a path in the Aug. 18 election?

A dozen local Black pastors are endorsing Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo in the 2020 race for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

Bovo is one of the more conservative candidates in the seven-person field.

“Steve Bovo has an ear to hear, and a heart to meet the needs of the community,” said Dr. Thelma B. Knowles of Lively Stones for Jesus Ministries.

“He is a voice that speaks to the needs of the people of Miami-Dade County. He is the candidate that will bring about great change for the better.”

The announcement comes just over a week after former Mayor Alex Penelas — who is also competing in the 2020 contest — announced nearly two dozen local Black pastors would support his mayoral bid.

Bovo’s latest endorsers include Pastors Nathaniel Cox, Timothy Forbes, Greg James, Gerald Jones, Willie McCrae, Myrtis Olique, Sarah Person, Olden Reese, Thony Saint Clair, Jerry Taylor and James Thompson.

“Commissioner Bovo is an honest and forthright public servant who has answered the call to serve our community for such a time as this,” said Pastor James of Reclaiming the Land Ministry.

Bovo currently represents District 13 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. He’s one of three commissioners running to replace term-limited County Mayor Carlos Giménez.

“I am deeply humbled and honored by the endorsements of these powerful pastors in our community,” Bovo added in a Wednesday statement.

“I will continue working to earn the trust of every single resident of Miami-Dade. Our county government must be transparent, efficient and accountable so that its residents may have the opportunity to succeed, and enjoy a better quality of life.”

Bovo is battling Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

The Miami-Dade County mayoral election will take place alongside Florida’s primary elections Aug. 18 with a runoff on Nov. 3 if no candidate receives a majority of the vote — a high likelihood in the seven-person field.

Written By

Ryan Nicol

