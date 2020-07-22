Connect with us

Rick Scott backed TikTok ban advances in Senate

'Refusing responsibility': AOC rejects Ted Yoho apology for obscene comments

Two federal court Trump appointees face pressure to step down from voting rights case

Rick Scott says Florida is not 'forthcoming' about federal relief spending

Marco Rubio urges more federal relief spending to guard against economic 'structural damage'

Matt Gaetz flouting House ethics rules: report
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: In this photo illustration, the social media application logo, Tik Tok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on March 05, 2019 in Paris, France. The social network broke the rules for the protection of children's online privacy (COPPA) and was fined $ 5.7 million. The fact TikTok criticized is quite serious in the United States, the platform, which currently has more than 500 million users worldwide, collected data that should not have asked minors. TikTok, also known as Douyin in China, is a media app for creating and sharing short videos. Owned by ByteDance, Tik Tok is a leading video platform in Asia, United States, and other parts of the world. In 2018, the application gained popularity and became the most downloaded app in the U.S. in October 2018. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Rick Scott backed TikTok ban advances in Senate

Ban would apply to government employees.

Legislation barring government employees from using the TikTok app moved forward in the Senate Wednesday.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs approved the legislation, championed by Florida Sen. Rick Scott.

The House of Representatives has already approved similar legislation.

Scott extolled Wednesday’s committee approval.

There’s no reason Americans should subject themselves to security risks posed by Communist China. I’m proud to work with [Sen. Josh Hawley] on this bill to ban TikTok on government devices & I look forward to the full Senate quickly passing it.”

The ban would apply not just to TikTok itself, but also to any successor technology from TikTok parent company ByteDance.

Exceptions would be made, however, for counter-surveillance and intelligence activities, as well as for investigations and disciplinary activity.

For Scott, TikTok represents a fulcrum of issues, including increased Chinese dominance over American life and the seeming inability of Americans to see what is happening.

The Senator has discussed what he sees as the app’s malign influence since March, calling the platform “a risk to our networks and a threat to our national security.”

The Senator contended that every Chinese citizen is required by law to spy on behalf of the central government.

The Senator has been unrelenting in rhetorical criticism of the Chinese Communist Party in the year and a half since he has been in the Senate, making a push in global media to enlist allies in what he has called a “New Cold War” with Beijing.

While Scott’s ban would only apply to devices operated by government employees, one country has already instituted a full-scale ban.

India, as the BBC reported, banned a swath of Chinese apps in June, saying they were “mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defense of India.”

A.G. Gancarski

