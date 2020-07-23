AOC slashes Ted Yoho for illegitimate apology

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Florida Congressman Ted Yoho on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The New York Democrat, who had already said Yoho’s attempted apology for a confrontation earlier this week fell short, expanded her criticisms of the apology and Yoho himself Thursday.

“Yesterday Rep. Yoho decided to come to the floor of the House of Representatives and make excuses for his behavior. That I could not let go.”

“To see that excuse and to see our Congress accept that as a legitimate … apology … I could not let that stand,” the Congresswoman added.

“This kind of language is not new,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said. “It is a culture of lack of impunity, of accepting violence and violent language against women, and an entire structure of power that supports that.”

Yoho, who one report claimed called Ocasio-Cortez, a “f***ing b**ch,” denied he said that. However, his denial clearly fell flat with Ocasio-Cortez, who said it was part of a “pattern of attitudes toward women and dehumanization of others.”

“This issue is not new,” AOC said, noting that other Republicans, including the President and Gov. Ron DeSantis have disparaged her.

DeSantis “called me a whatever-this-is,” AOC noted, after she was elected in 2018.

But Yoho seems to be a special case.

“This harm that Mr. Yoho tried to levy at me … when you do that to any woman, you are giving permission to other men to use that language against his daughters,” she added, before “thanking” Yoho for “showing the world that you can be a powerful man and accost women.”

The Congresswoman’s floor comments mirrored her tweet Wednesday evening, saying that Yoho’s words weren’t even an apology.

“Republican responds to calling a colleague “disgusting” & a “f—ing b*tch” w/ “I cannot apologize for my passion” and blaming others. I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept. Yoho is refusing responsibility.”