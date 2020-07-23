Donald Trump cancels Republican National Convention in Jacksonville

President Donald Trump said Thursday he is cancelling the relocated Republican National Convention in Jacksonville citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus.

Convention events will still be held in North Carolina, from where the President’s speech and other events were relocated weeks ago, in the interest of full-occupancy events.

But, for the second time, convention plans changed radically … and COVID-19 was to blame, the President said.

“The timing for this event is not right. It’s just not right with what’s happened recently, the flareup in Florida. To have a big convention is not the right time,” Trump said at the White House.

Trump, addressing media in Washington Thursday, said he “had to protect the American people,” which led him to cancel the event.

“It’s hard for us to say we want to have a lot of people packed in a room and tell people not to do it,” Trump said. “There’s nothing more crowded than a convention.”

The President said “there’s nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe, whether it’s the China virus or the radical left mob,” saying that safety was the concern.

“I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville Florida component of the GOP Convention,” Trump said.

Charlotte’s end of the convention will be as scheduled after the ultimately ill-fated decision to move the pageantry to Florida.

There will be “telerallies” and a “convention speech in a different form,” but it’s “not the right time for a crowded convention,” Trump reiterated.

“They wanted it so badly,” Trump said of Jacksonville. “They were there for us 100%.”

A statement from Jacksonville’s host committee was supportive of Trump’s decision.

“President Trump made the absolute right decision for the health and safety of the people of Jacksonville and of the entire state of Florida. The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida is serious and the President and the RNC have demonstrated great concern for the safety of all Floridians.”

Ironically, Jacksonville’s own leaders were facing their own moments of crisis.

A bill that would have needed to pass the Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday to authorize $33 million of spending to be reimbursed by the federal government, along with a host of other requirements for the event, was meeting resistance from the Council president and others.

At the same time, Jacksonville’s Sheriff pointed out his own concerns, including an inability to assure safety.

The President said that there would have been a “tremendous list of speakers,” with “thousands of people who wanted to be there. In some cases, desperately be there.”

But that will not happen.

Jacksonville made a big bet that it could pull off the Convention, predicated on assurances that the coronavirus would not be an issue. With logistical concerns mounting and time running out, the coronavirus that brought them the event in the spring took it away in the summer.

However, Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams framed the change of plans in the best possible way, almost like a lifesaver from the White House.

Joint statement from Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams: pic.twitter.com/4E55XeOos3 — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) July 23, 2020

Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, according to party officials. Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to messages Thursday seeking comment on Trump’s announcement.