Meet Joe Hannoush, a Libertarian running for House District 25

Today’s feature: Joe Hannoush, a Libertarian candidate for House District 25.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

Lack of choices on my ballot that adhere to the Oath of Office to support and defend the Constitution. And end corruption in government.

Significant other? Kids?

No and No.

Education background?

Diploma from Mandarin High School. I attended a Florida community college in Jacksonville and later did stint at Daytona State College, no degree.

What was your first job?

I grew up working for the family business doing various things. My first job not working for the family was Sears, where I was in management informations systems.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

Yes and yes. I would run regardless of any support however.

Who do you count on for advice?

I usually ask myself questions like “will this be mutually beneficial for all parties involved?” Or, “does this lead to more personal liberty and freedom?”

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

I agree with myself 100% of the time. So I felt I would make my best political consultant and campaign manager.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

I believe I was. Had to open the account with some $.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Frankly, no one. But if I had to pick one or two, they would be based on policies they support. I like Rep.Anthony Sabatini because of his pro Second Amendment stand. I also like Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith because of his pro-cannabis stance.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

People mistrust elected officials because they don't adhere to their duties to protect the rights of the people. Most have no set of principles. They just vote how they are told or bend to pressure.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

In no order, I want to abolish the property tax and move to a sales tax, this would be “revenue neutral” with the benefit of government not evicting someone from their home due to not paying a forced tax. Also, I want to decriminalize (or legalize) cannabis. We should not be removing people from their homes and away from their families and jobs and incarcerating them, at taxpayer expense, for a nonviolent and victimless “crime.” Third would be restoring Second Amendment rights.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

I’m not sure what “disruptive” means but I think ride-sharing and home-sharing (AirBNB) should be allowed.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

Not just in my district but all of Florida. Tallahassee should stop imposing mandates on local governments or the people. The State Legislature should repeal all overreach. What is good for one part of the State may not be in another part of the State.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

I can’t really say. All in recent memory have increased government spending and signed bills into law that go against the people and their rights.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

Eliminate Party affiliation from ballots and voter registration cards. Eliminate primary elections and put in place a Ranked Choice Voting method for General Elections. This would end taxpayer funded elections of private organizations and allow all candidates and voters equal treatment and more choices at a lower cost and eliminate “less of two evils” voter mentality and “team” voter

mentality.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

I’m not sure. But I know there will be a lot of them come election time.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

News.

Where do you get your political news?

Online, local paper and local radio.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

Yes. Facebook.com/JoeHannoush.

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

All your rights, all the time. Less government, more personal responsibility. Pro-Constitution. Lower taxes, lower spending. Cannabis legalization. End the partisan control of our government.

Restore 2nd Amendment & 4th Amendments. People > government. End victimless crimes.

Hobbies?

I love shooting around on the basketball court.

Favorite sport and sports team?

NFL. Go Jaguars!