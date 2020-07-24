Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County School Board delays start of schools until Aug. 24

Headlines Orlando

As fatalities, hospital admissions rise, new COVID-19 cases appear easing in Orlando area

Headlines South Florida

Another 43 dead in South Florida as region nears 175,000 total COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida crosses 400,000 COVID-19 infections

Headlines Jax

'Exit plan': Jacksonville City Council recaps RNC collapse

Federal Headlines

Gary Tibbetts, Vern Buchanan's field representative, dies of COVID-19
Most Americans are leery of reopening schools at this point. Image via AP.

Headlines

Hillsborough County School Board delays start of schools until Aug. 24

School will start two weeks later.

on

The Hillsborough County School Board voted unanimously Thursday to delay the start of school by two weeks, moving the first day of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24.

More than 20 people spoke at public comment, including teachers who expressed the need to delay the opening of brick-and-mortar schools and continue with e-Learning for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.   

“This is not a proud moment as I stand here,” said Hillsborough County educator Angie Snow at the meeting. “First-nine online is what we need to be looking at … As a parent I can feel confident, as a teacher I can feel confident, and I can know I’m not going to be reading about my own colleagues in the obituary papers.”

In a survey released within the Hillsborough County school reopening plan, just a little more than half of the 52,883 parents surveyed 52.7% — said they were comfortable with returning to traditional, in-person schooling.

The online survey was also given to staff, and of the 9,245 staff surveyed, 4,807 — 51.9% — said they were comfortable with reopening face-to-face schools. 

Plans to reopen schools became mandatory in Florida after Education Commission Richard Corcoran ordered each school district to provide parents the option to send children to traditional, brick-and-mortar schools five days a week. 

The order sparked backlash from teachers across the state who are not yet comfortable going back to school due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Hillsborough County parents have three options on how they want their students to start the school year: traditional brick-and-mortar schooling, an e-Learning hybrid model or Hillsborough County Virtual School. The parents were made to decide by July 10. 

The Hillsborough County school year is still scheduled to end on May 28. 

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

‘We need your help’: Florida breweries beg Gov. DeSantis, Sec. Beshears to let them reopen