DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears says he will consider reopening breweries, bars next week

Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears will begin drafting a plan next week to allow Florida’s struggling breweries and bars to reopen, he announced Saturday.

“Next week starting Friday, I’m going to set meetings throughout Florida with breweries and bars to discuss ideas on how to reopen,” Beshears tweeted. “We will come up with a Safe, Smart and Step-by-step plan based on input, science and relative facts on how to reopen as soon as possible.”

Next week starting Friday, I’m going to set meetings throughout Florida with breweries and bars to discuss ideas on how to reopen. We will come up with a Safe, Smart and Step-by-step plan based on input, science and relative facts on how to reopen as soon as possible. — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) July 25, 2020

The announcement comes after the Florida Brewers Guild sent a letter to Beshears and Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday, begging state leaders to make an exception for their industry.

They warned the pair that more than 100 breweries are at-risk of permanently closing within the next two weeks if they remain restrained to a to-go only business model.

Roughly 90% of breweries in Florida have been closed longer than they have been open in 2020, according to the group. Coupled with the fact that to-go sales constitute less than 10% of the collective sales for most breweries, the group warned current limitations are an “untenable model for our industry.”

“The health of our community is paramount, but it cannot be at the life savings of hundreds of entrepreneurs, the livelihood of thousands of families, and the majority of an entire industry,” the letter said. “We will work with your administration in any way, but we MUST find a way to put our people back to work. Please help us put together a plan that safely reopens our industry.”

The Brewers Guild sent the letter on behalf of Florida’s more than 32o breweries, which represents more than 10,000 jobs in the Sunshine State.

State health officials on Saturday reported 126 COVID-19 deaths and an additional 12,199 new cases.