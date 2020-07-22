‘We need your help’: Florida breweries beg Gov. DeSantis, Sec. Beshears to let them reopen

Florida’s largest brewery association warned Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday that more than 100 breweries are likely to shutter soon if they remain forced to limit their operations to a to-go only business model.

In a letter to DeSantis and Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears, the Florida Brewers Guild begged state leaders to make an exception for their industry, which represents more than 10,000 jobs in the Sunshine State.

They warned more than 100 breweries are at-risk of permanently closing within the next two weeks.

“The health of our community is paramount, but it cannot be at the life savings of hundreds of entrepreneurs, the livelihood of thousands of families, and the majority of an entire industry,” the letter said. “We will work with your administration in any way, but we MUST find a way to put our people back to work. Please help us put together a plan that safely re-opens our industry.”

According to the group, roughly 90% of breweries in Florida have been closed longer than they have been open in 2020. Coupled with the fact that to-go sales constitute less 10% of the collective sales for most breweries, the group warned current limitations are an “untenable model for our industry.”

“The Florida Craft Brewing Industry is a manufacturing industry first and retail second,” the Guild wrote. “But one cannot exist without the other.”

Under an earlier emergency order from Beshears, breweries were granted an exemption for on-premise consumption as long as they partnered with a food truck. The latest order, however, eliminated that exemption.

The collective of breweries argued that, by design, they are unlike traditional bars or other nightlife establishments.

The group said their industry “primarily serves our fans between noon and 8PM” and generally serves families and small gatherings.

“We are not nightclubs or your typical bar,” the group said.

The Guild signed the letter on behalf of the more than 320 breweries in Florida.

“We need your help,” they said. “The entire Florida Craft Brewing Industry is now in jeopardy.”

In late June, Beshears apologized to Florida’s small business for the forced closures.

“Nothing I say or do will stop the pain small business owners are feeling,” Beshears tweeted. “I empathize & understand, I’ve been there. It’s more then u: it’s your employees & the families they support. I’ll keep taking the hate, if it makes any of you feel better.”