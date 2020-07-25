Connect with us

CFO Patronis intervenes, says Citizens Florida may reconsider plans to drop unpaid policies next month

Carlos Guillermo Smith urges Senate to extend federal unemployment aid

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?

Florida adds 120,000 new unemployment claims in one week

As coroanvirus concerns mount, gas prices again drop

Marco Rubio touts success of Paycheck Protection Program
Jimmy Patronis is urging Citizens Property Insurance Corp. not to drop unpaid homeowner’s insurance policies.

Unpaid policies were scheduled to be cancelled on Aug. 15.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis offered a ray of hope to thousands of Floridians on Saturday, suggesting that Citizens Property Insurance Corp. no longer intends to cancel any unpaid policies next month.

Citizens Property Insurance Corp. is not-for-profit company created by the Florida Legislature in August 2002 to provide property insurance protections to people unable to acquire coverage in the private market.

The corporation planned to cancel policies without payment on Aug. 15, leaving policyholders potentially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic without coverage amid a hurricane season forecasted to produce above-normal activity.

“I want to thank Citizens Property Insurance Corporation for reconsidering their Aug. 15 cancellation decision for non-payment of insurance policies,” Patronis tweeted. “Following my call for Citizens to NOT drop coverage during hurricane season I was informed this afternoon, by the Chairman of the Board, that Citizens is planning to reverse course and will no longer cancel these policies.”

Patronis added that a decision by the board to extend the corporation’s grace period is expected at the next board meeting.

“We have a responsibility to work with every policyholder who is unable to pay their premiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic and develop plans to get them back on their feet quickly,” Patronis said earlier this week in a statement. “What they owe must still be paid, but cancelling their policies during hurricane season should not be an option.”

This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season with 13 to 19 named storms. Moreover, federal forecasters estimated that three to six named storms could strengthen into hurricanes.

The heightened hurricane forecast is exacerbated by Florida’s current state of unemployment.

As of Tuesday, Floridians filed more than 120,000 new unemployment claims in the past week, according released this week by the  Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Roughly 3.18 million Floridians have filed unemployment claims since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in May.

Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?