Health officials count 9K new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths in Florida

State health officials on Sunday reported 9,344 new COVID-19 cases and 78 fatalities tied to the disease as the death toll continues to accelerate in Florida.

Those deaths, confirmed since Saturday morning, include 77 Floridians and one non-resident who died in the state. In all, 5,854 residents have died, as have 118 non-residents.

The 7-day average of daily confirmed resident deaths increased throughout last week, but the new death toll reported Sunday shows a slight reversal for that growing average. Health officials typically report fewer fatalities on Sundays and Monday, days that mostly account for weekend findings, but officials counted 10 fewer resident deaths on Sunday than they did a week before.

The record single-day death toll in Florida is 173, set Thursday. The 7-day average of daily deaths is now 125, down one.

Diagnoses remain high despite Gov. Ron DeSantis and health officials saying they see positive trends in parts of the state. With Sunday’s update, 423,855 people have tested positive in the state, including 418,844 residents.

Both the Governor and health experts have said the disease’s spread has plateaued, pointing to the declining positivity rate for people who are possible new positive cases. Jumps in the caseload have corresponded with jumps in testing as the state routinely tests more than 100,000 people per day.

The downward trend continued Saturday, when 11.1% of people tested positive, below the week’s daily average 12.3%.

Nearly 3.4 million individuals have been tested in Florida, including 94,772 people whose results came back Saturday. That’s down from the record 142,962 individuals set July 11.

The new diagnoses cover residents and non-residents confirmed positive Saturday morning to Sunday morning. For all day Saturday, the state diagnosed 9,338 positive residents.

Among those individuals, the median age was 41, a consistent mark for the metric over recent weeks. That age plummeted from the 50s to the mid-30s as the virus spread throughout late May and early June.

Along with fatalities, daily hospitalizations saw a smaller increase Sunday. Officials listed 334 new hospitalizations in the latest report, pushing the total count of Floridians hospitalized to 24,064.

Even as hospitalizations are on the rise, hospitals are discharging patients faster than they enter. Currently 8,921 people are hospitalized, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration down 53 in the last 24 hours. That followed a decrease of 236 over the previous 24 hours.

___

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.