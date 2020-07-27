Connect with us

2nd presidential debate host withdraws amid virus outbreak

'My grandmother didn't matter': Joe Biden bashes Donald Trump virus response to 'older Americans'

New poll shows anxiety props up Joe Biden, Donald Trump voters fervent

Another poll shows Joe Biden winning a majority of the Florida vote

From police chief to VP? Inside Val Demings' unlikely path

Donald Trump plays on fears in play for the suburbs

Debate moving from Notre Dame to Cleveland Clinic.

on

The University of Notre Dame has become the second university to withdraw as the host of one of this fall’s three scheduled presidential debates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The university was set to host the inaugural face-off between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29. The first debate will now be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday.

The commission has selected Cleveland Clinic as its health adviser for all three presidential debates and the one scheduled vice presidential debate.

In a release, Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins said the university made “this difficult decision because the necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus.”

The University of Michigan was scheduled to host the second presidential debate but withdrew last month. That debate will now be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

