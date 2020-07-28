Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Survey: 71% of small businesses are out of PPP COVID-19 money

Corona Economics

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?

Corona Economics

As Congress fights, analysts warn economy needs help now

Corona Economics Headlines

Travel quarantines: 17 states now have some restrictions on Florida visitors

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida fiscal year finishes $1.9B below projections

Corona Economics Headlines

More COVID-19 cases means lower gas prices in Florida
Photo via AP

Corona Economics

Survey: 71% of small businesses are out of PPP COVID-19 money

Coronavirus outbreak has small businesses on edge with many bracing for closure.

on

Business owners across the state are still worried about their longterm fiscal health as funding from the Paycheck Protection Program runs out according to a National Federation of Independent Businesses survey published Monday.

Small business owners say they’re running out of Paycheck Protection Program funding from federal sources. According to the NFIB survey conducted July 20-21 among a random sample of some of the group’s 20,000 members, 71% say they have run out of their share of the $517 billion PPP funding.  Another 29% say they are close to running out.

Nearly half of those business owners, 46%, say they’ll likely have to seek more federal relief loans in the next year to remain operational.

About 21% of small business owners say they anticipate going through more rounds of employee layoffs as the pandemic drags on. That’s similar to data released in an earlier survey released July 7.

NFIB Florida Executive Director Bill Herrle said small business owners are becoming strapped as the pandemic has returned in robust fashion in July.

“Our members are determined to get through this, but the need for additional relief for these businesses is very real,” Herrle said.

On the more positive side, about 46% of small business owners say they’ve returned to revenue levels where they were before the outbreak which began to take hold in March. But another 32% say their sales levels are still off by 50% to 74% from a year ago. Another 21% have seen sales fall off by more than half what they were making a year ago.

Another 23% say they’ll have to close their business if the economic outlook doesn’t improve within six months.

“Current economic conditions are putting significant stress on small business owners struggling to balance lower sales, expenses, and longer-term sustainability,” said Holly Wade, NFIB Director of Research & Policy Analysis. “Even for those owners who have exhausted their PPP loan, the economic conditions have not yet returned to levels that can support business activity for many.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    July 28, 2020 at 4:58 am

    The lack of leadership and respect for small businesses is continuing to decimate many during the pandemic! Goptrumper representatives do not care! One of the best solutions is the unemployment and other programs for the common good that Moscow Mitch Marco Rubio and Nazi Rick say No! Thems gotta cover the rich and White!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Travel quarantines: 17 states now have some restrictions on Florida visitors